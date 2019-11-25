Christina Aguilera Goes High-Fashion in Glamorous Strong-Shoulder Look at 2019 AMAs

Christina Aguilera is simply “Beautiful” on the American Music Awards red carpet.

The 38-year-old singer made a statement in an embellished white long-sleeve gown with attached hood and exaggerated strong-shoulder accents. She cinched the look with a wide belt, rocked platform white boots and accessorized with pearl rings and multi-strand necklaces.

The last time she attended the event was in 2017, when she paid tribute to Whitney Houston during the ceremony.

The former The Voice coach is also set to take the stage to perform her new song “Fall on Me,” with song collaborators, A Great Big World, for the first time live. Aguilera and the duo released the music on Friday, and previously worked together on the 2013 hit, “Say Something.”

For her 2017 AMAs performance, Aguilera skipped her typical sparkle-and-glam makeup and went for an au naturale look with slicked-back hair. She kept her dress simple as well, donning a long satin black V-neck gown with strong shoulders and a front slit.

In addition to Aguilera, the AMAs performance line-up includes Thomas Rhett, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello and the highly-anticipated return of Selena Gomez, who is making her first live TV performance in two years.

The 2019 American Music Awards will be broadcast live on ABC from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 8:00 p.m. EST.