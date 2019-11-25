The singer-songwriter is nominated for Favorite Country Album for Cry Pretty
Carrie Underwood made a show-stopping entrance at the 2019 AMAs red carpet in her sexy sequin number.
The country music superstar chose an asymmetrical V-neck sparkly purple gown featuring a one-shoulder cape train and one statement-making thigh-high slit. The singer-songwriter, 36, accessorized with rose gold metallic platform heels, a gold necklace and matching gold earrings and ring by Yvan Tufenkjian, plus a statement purple ring by Maxior.
Underwood sported a neutral lip and brown eyeshadow and wore her long blonde hair sleek and parted to the side, tucking it behind her ears to show off her jewelry.
The mom of two is nominated for Favorite Country Album for Cry Pretty, alongside Kane Brown and Dan + Shay. The album marks her first since Storyteller (2016).
Last year, the country star was nominated for the AMAs favorite female country artist award and took take the stage to perform her substance abuse-inspired track “Spinning Bottles.”
Check out PEOPLE’s full AMAs coverage to get the latest news on one of music’s biggest nights.
Underwood — who was pregnant with her second son Jacob Bryan at the time — walked the red carpet wearing a floor-length, bump-hugging black dress with gold detailing.
RELATED VIDEO: Fierce and Fun! See the Best Red Carpet Looks from the AMAs
The singer revealed her pregnancy news in August 2018 with an Instagram video in which she announced the tour for her latest album Cry Pretty, which kicked off over the summer.
“You might be wondering or asking, ‘Carrie, why is your tour starting in May?’ Well … yay!” she said, revealing balloons spelling out “BABY” above her head. “Mike and Isaiah and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding another little fish to our pond.”
The 2019 American Music Awards will be broadcast live on ABC from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 8:00 p.m. EST.