Carrie Underwood's Family
23 stories since

Carrie Underwood Sizzles on 2019 AMAs Red Carpet - See Her Sexy Purple Sequin Look!

The singer-songwriter is nominated for Favorite Country Album for Cry Pretty 

By Hanna Flanagan
November 24, 2019 08:34 PM

Carrie Underwood made a show-stopping entrance at the 2019 AMAs red carpet in her sexy sequin number.

The country music superstar chose an asymmetrical V-neck sparkly purple gown featuring a one-shoulder cape train and one statement-making thigh-high slit. The singer-songwriter, 36, accessorized with rose gold metallic platform heels, a gold necklace and matching gold earrings and ring by Yvan Tufenkjian, plus a statement purple ring by Maxior.

MARK RALSTON/Getty Images
Story Continues Below
Skip
Carrie Underwood's Family
It's a Boy! Everything Carrie Underwood Has Said About Motherhood and Devastating Miscarriages
1/23/2019
He's Here! Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher Welcome Son Jacob Bryan
1/23/2019
Mike Fisher Celebrates 'Miracle Baby' with Carrie Underwood After 'Challenges' in Their Lives
1/24/2019
Carrie Underwood Is 'Overjoyed' After Baby's Birth as She 'Didn't Know If They'd Get to This Point'
1/23/2019
Brad Paisley Shares His Sweet — and Funny — Congrats to Carrie Underwood After Birth of Son
1/24/2019
Inside Carrie Underwood's New Life with a Family of 4: 'They're Total Homebodies'
1/29/2019
Carrie Underwood Shows Off Her 4-Year-Old Son Isaiah's Elaborate Muppets-Themed Birthday Cake
2/25/2019
Mike Fisher (and Sons Isaiah and Jacob!) Wish Carrie Underwood a Happy Birthday from 'Us Boys'
3/11/2019
Carrie Underwood Makes Promise to Herself After 'Difficult' Time 'Bouncing Back' After Baby
3/19/2019
Mike Fisher — NHL Star and Carrie Underwood's Husband — Is Officially an American Citizen
3/21/2019
Carrie Underwood Reveals Makeup-Free Selfie & Funny Nickname from Her Son: 'Carefree Underwear'!
3/31/2019
ACMs 2019: Carrie Underwood Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Welcoming Son Jacob Bryan
4/7/2019
New Mom Carrie Underwood Was Pumping as She Got Glammed Up Ahead of Her ACMs Performance: 'Multitasking'
4/7/2019
Carrie Underwood Hilariously Warns Her 4-Year-Old Son Isaiah's Crush: 'Don't You Break His Heart'
5/11/2019
Mike Fisher Shares Multitasking Photo of Carrie Underwood for Mother's Day: 'She Does It All'
5/13/2019
Carrie Underwood Shares Adorable Father's Day Post for 'Loving Dad' Mike Fisher
6/16/2019
Carrie Underwood on What She's Doing Differently as a Second-Time Mom — and Her Tearful Ritual!
6/21/2019
Carrie Underwood Is 'Speechless' After Being Gifted a Sculpture of Herself Made Out of Cheese
6/22/2019
Carrie Underwood Shares Hilarious Video of 5-Month-Old Son Jacob Crying at His Dad's Singing
6/23/2019
Carrie Underwood's Husband Mike Fisher Celebrates Their Anniversary: '9 Years Feels Like 9 Minutes'
7/11/2019
Carrie Underwood Celebrates 11-Year Anniversary of Meeting Husband Mike Fisher: 'He Is My Match'
10/9/2019
Carrie Underwood's Mom Raps Ludacris' Part of 'The Champion' at Hometown Oklahoma Concert
10/25/2019
Carrie Underwood Sizzles on 2019 AMAs Red Carpet - See Her Sexy Purple Sequin Look!
11/24/2019

Underwood sported a neutral lip and brown eyeshadow and wore her long blonde hair sleek and parted to the side, tucking it behind her ears to show off her jewelry.

The mom of two is nominated for Favorite Country Album for Cry Pretty, alongside Kane Brown and Dan + Shay. The album marks her first since Storyteller (2016).

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Last year, the country star was nominated for the AMAs favorite female country artist award and took take the stage to perform her substance abuse-inspired track “Spinning Bottles.”

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Check out PEOPLE’s full AMAs coverage to get the latest news on one of music’s biggest nights.

Underwood — who was pregnant with her second son Jacob Bryan at the time — walked the red carpet wearing a floor-length, bump-hugging black dress with gold detailing.

RELATED VIDEO: Fierce and Fun! See the Best Red Carpet Looks from the AMAs

The singer revealed her pregnancy news in August 2018 with an Instagram video in which she announced the tour for her latest album Cry Pretty, which kicked off over the summer.

“You might be wondering or asking, ‘Carrie, why is your tour starting in May?’ Well … yay!” she said, revealing balloons spelling out “BABY” above her head. “Mike and Isaiah and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding another little fish to our pond.”

The 2019 American Music Awards will be broadcast live on ABC from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 8:00 p.m. EST.

Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.