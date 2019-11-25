Carrie Underwood's Family

It's a Boy! Everything Carrie Underwood Has Said About Motherhood and Devastating Miscarriages He's Here! Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher Welcome Son Jacob Bryan Mike Fisher Celebrates 'Miracle Baby' with Carrie Underwood After 'Challenges' in Their Lives Carrie Underwood Is 'Overjoyed' After Baby's Birth as She 'Didn't Know If They'd Get to This Point' Brad Paisley Shares His Sweet — and Funny — Congrats to Carrie Underwood After Birth of Son Inside Carrie Underwood's New Life with a Family of 4: 'They're Total Homebodies' Carrie Underwood Shows Off Her 4-Year-Old Son Isaiah's Elaborate Muppets-Themed Birthday Cake Mike Fisher (and Sons Isaiah and Jacob!) Wish Carrie Underwood a Happy Birthday from 'Us Boys' Carrie Underwood Makes Promise to Herself After 'Difficult' Time 'Bouncing Back' After Baby Mike Fisher — NHL Star and Carrie Underwood's Husband — Is Officially an American Citizen Carrie Underwood Reveals Makeup-Free Selfie & Funny Nickname from Her Son: 'Carefree Underwear'! ACMs 2019: Carrie Underwood Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Welcoming Son Jacob Bryan New Mom Carrie Underwood Was Pumping as She Got Glammed Up Ahead of Her ACMs Performance: 'Multitasking' Carrie Underwood Hilariously Warns Her 4-Year-Old Son Isaiah's Crush: 'Don't You Break His Heart' Mike Fisher Shares Multitasking Photo of Carrie Underwood for Mother's Day: 'She Does It All' Carrie Underwood Shares Adorable Father's Day Post for 'Loving Dad' Mike Fisher Carrie Underwood on What She's Doing Differently as a Second-Time Mom — and Her Tearful Ritual! Carrie Underwood Is 'Speechless' After Being Gifted a Sculpture of Herself Made Out of Cheese Carrie Underwood Shares Hilarious Video of 5-Month-Old Son Jacob Crying at His Dad's Singing Carrie Underwood's Husband Mike Fisher Celebrates Their Anniversary: '9 Years Feels Like 9 Minutes' Carrie Underwood Celebrates 11-Year Anniversary of Meeting Husband Mike Fisher: 'He Is My Match' Carrie Underwood's Mom Raps Ludacris' Part of 'The Champion' at Hometown Oklahoma Concert Carrie Underwood Sizzles on 2019 AMAs Red Carpet - See Her Sexy Purple Sequin Look!