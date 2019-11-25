The Most Major Looks at the 2019 AMAs

These musicians, models and actors weren’t afraid to make a statement on the American Music Awards red carpet
By Hanna Flanagan
November 24, 2019 08:15 PM

1 of 29

Selena Gomez 

Steve Granitz/WireImage

sports a strapless neon green Versace minidress with ruching, teamed with matching pumps and stacked Roberto Coin diamond necklaces.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 29

Carrie Underwood 

Steve Granitz/WireImage

sparkles in an asymmetrical purple gown with a one-shoulder cape and a thigh-high slit, paired with rose gold platform heels, a gold necklace, matching gold earrings and ring by Yvan Tufenkjian, plus a statement purple ring by Maxior.

3 of 29

Taylor Swift

Steve Granitz/WireImage

glitters in custom green Julien Macdonald dress with high-low skirt and draped bodice, teamed with oversize Ofira earrings and over-the-knee black Casadei high-heel boots.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 29

Ciara 

Steve Granitz/WireImage

wears an electric blue Balmain oversize suit jacket with flared pants and jeweled harness underneath.

Advertisement

5 of 29

Jenna Dewan

Steve Granitz/WireImage

wears an open back Emporio Armani coral gown with Stuart Weitzman heels and statement earrings.

6 of 29

Lizzo 

Rich Fury/Getty Images

wears a one-shoulder coral minidress with ruffles, teamed with a miniature Valentino purse and strappy white Stuart Weitzman sandals. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 29

Heidi Klum 

Steve Granitz/WireImage

wears a flirty mini dress featuring a silver sequined bodice and a navy feathery skirt. She paired the look with a navy clutch, several diamond rings and crystal-embellished pumps. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 29

Shawn Mendes

Steve Granitz/WireImage

wears a plunging dark purple Paul Smith suit featuring teal lapels, teamed with a diamond necklace and an emerald green pendent.

Advertisement

9 of 29

Camila Cabello

Steve Granitz/WireImage

in a beige Oscar de la Renta strapless gown with bustier-style bodice and high-low hem, plus Djula jewelry.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 29

Regina King

Steve Granitz/WireImage

goes glam in a high-shine black off-the-shoulder gown with keyhole neckline.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 29

Thomas Rhett

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

in a gray floral-print Etro jacket with matching trousers, plus Frye boots.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 29

Christina Aguilera

Steve Granitz/WireImage

wears an embellished white long-sleeve Jean Paul Gaultier gown with attached hood and exaggerated strong-shoulder accents. She cinched the look with a wide belt, rocked platform white boots and accessorized with pearl rings and multi-strand necklaces.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 29

Paula Abdul

Rich Fury/Getty Images

in a curve-hugging high-collar long-sleeve black gown with crystal embroidery.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 29

Billy Porter

Steve Granitz/WireImage

in a high-fashion white A-line coat with sculptural fascinator.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 29

Tyra Banks

Rich Fury/Getty Images

rocks a tan strong-shoulder suit with black bra worn underneath, plus black gloves, cap-toe pumps, wide-rim hat and oversize clutch.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 29

Kelsea Ballerini

Rich Fury/Getty Images

shines in a red and white sequined suit with silver pumps and Ame diamond ring.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 29

Billie Eilish

Rich Fury/Getty Images

sports her signature oversize tee in a Burberry Vintage check T-shirt with crystal mesh sleeves, matching wide-leg trousers, crystal mesh bonnet hat with veil and sneakers (also Burberry Vintage), plus Bulgari jewels.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 29

Jamie Lee Curtis

Steve Granitz/WireImage

keeps things classic in a black crewneck sweater with feather-trimmed sleeves, paired with black trousers and pointy-toe pumps.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 29

Misty Copeland

MARK RALSTON/Getty Images

in a white button-down gown with cascading train, Csarite by Pamela Froman earrings and Stuart Weitzman heels.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 29

Katherine Langford

Steve Granitz/WireImage

rocks red in an off-the-shoulder ruffled gown with matching red eyeshadow and Stuart Weitzman heels.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 29

Kesha 

Steve Granitz/WireImage

wears a printed Versace robe with matching boots and chunky gold jewelry. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 29

Dua Lipa 

Steve Granitz/WireImage

channels Barbie in a strapless magenta gown with a thigh-high slit, a black velvet bow and ruching, paired with an emerald pendant necklace and black stilettos. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 29

Dan Levy 

Rich Fury/Getty Images

wears a navy suit, a matching navy trench coat with a red wave design near the hem and colorful sneakers. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 29

Halsey

Steve Granitz/WireImage

in a printed pastel-colored ruffled maxi dress with matching eyebrow makeup.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 29

Diplo 

Steve Granitz/WireImage

looks cool in a chestnut MCM suit, over a black waist coat, paired with a silver chain, black boots and a black cowboy hat. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 29

Maya Hawke 

Steve Granitz/WireImage

wears an A-line ball gown with sheer neckline, ruffled sleeves and sparkly, full skirt, accessorized with Anita Ko jewelry.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 29

Julissa Bermudez

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

wears a one-shoulder metallic gown with a thigh-high slit and cutout neckline, paired with strappy Yves Saint Laurent stilettos.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 29

Shania Twain

Steve Granitz/WireImage

in a silky beige shirt with flared sleeves and built-in neck scarf, tucked into a high-waisted sequin mermaid-style skirt featuring a long train and sheer, tulle appliqués.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.