The Most Major Looks at the 2019 AMAs

Selena Gomez sports a strapless neon green Versace minidress with ruching, teamed with matching pumps and stacked Roberto Coin diamond necklaces.

Carrie Underwood sparkles in an asymmetrical purple gown with a one-shoulder cape and a thigh-high slit, paired with rose gold platform heels, a gold necklace, matching gold earrings and ring by Yvan Tufenkjian, plus a statement purple ring by Maxior.

Taylor Swift glitters in custom green Julien Macdonald dress with high-low skirt and draped bodice, teamed with oversize Ofira earrings and over-the-knee black Casadei high-heel boots.

Ciara wears an electric blue Balmain oversize suit jacket with flared pants and jeweled harness underneath.

Jenna Dewan wears an open back Emporio Armani coral gown with Stuart Weitzman heels and statement earrings.

Lizzo wears a one-shoulder coral minidress with ruffles, teamed with a miniature Valentino purse and strappy white Stuart Weitzman sandals.

Heidi Klum wears a flirty mini dress featuring a silver sequined bodice and a navy feathery skirt. She paired the look with a navy clutch, several diamond rings and crystal-embellished pumps.

Shawn Mendes wears a plunging dark purple Paul Smith suit featuring teal lapels, teamed with a diamond necklace and an emerald green pendent.

Camila Cabello in a beige Oscar de la Renta strapless gown with bustier-style bodice and high-low hem, plus Djula jewelry.

Regina King goes glam in a high-shine black off-the-shoulder gown with keyhole neckline.

Thomas Rhett in a gray floral-print Etro jacket with matching trousers, plus Frye boots.

Christina Aguilera wears an embellished white long-sleeve Jean Paul Gaultier gown with attached hood and exaggerated strong-shoulder accents. She cinched the look with a wide belt, rocked platform white boots and accessorized with pearl rings and multi-strand necklaces.

Paula Abdul in a curve-hugging high-collar long-sleeve black gown with crystal embroidery.

Billy Porter in a high-fashion white A-line coat with sculptural fascinator.

Tyra Banks rocks a tan strong-shoulder suit with black bra worn underneath, plus black gloves, cap-toe pumps, wide-rim hat and oversize clutch.

Kelsea Ballerini shines in a red and white sequined suit with silver pumps and Ame diamond ring.

Billie Eilish sports her signature oversize tee in a Burberry Vintage check T-shirt with crystal mesh sleeves, matching wide-leg trousers, crystal mesh bonnet hat with veil and sneakers (also Burberry Vintage), plus Bulgari jewels.

Jamie Lee Curtis keeps things classic in a black crewneck sweater with feather-trimmed sleeves, paired with black trousers and pointy-toe pumps.

Misty Copeland in a white button-down gown with cascading train, Csarite by Pamela Froman earrings and Stuart Weitzman heels.

Katherine Langford rocks red in an off-the-shoulder ruffled gown with matching red eyeshadow and Stuart Weitzman heels.

Kesha wears a printed Versace robe with matching boots and chunky gold jewelry.

Dua Lipa channels Barbie in a strapless magenta gown with a thigh-high slit, a black velvet bow and ruching, paired with an emerald pendant necklace and black stilettos.

Dan Levy wears a navy suit, a matching navy trench coat with a red wave design near the hem and colorful sneakers.

Halsey in a printed pastel-colored ruffled maxi dress with matching eyebrow makeup.

Diplo looks cool in a chestnut MCM suit, over a black waist coat, paired with a silver chain, black boots and a black cowboy hat.

Maya Hawke wears an A-line ball gown with sheer neckline, ruffled sleeves and sparkly, full skirt, accessorized with Anita Ko jewelry.

Julissa Bermudez wears a one-shoulder metallic gown with a thigh-high slit and cutout neckline, paired with strappy Yves Saint Laurent stilettos.

Shania Twain in a silky beige shirt with flared sleeves and built-in neck scarf, tucked into a high-waisted sequin mermaid-style skirt featuring a long train and sheer, tulle appliqués.

