Taylor Swift Makes Her AMAs Red Carpet Return in Sexy Mirrored Mini Dress and Thigh-High Boots

She’s back!

After wrapping up the North American leg of her smash Reputation Stadium Tour, Taylor Swift lit up the American Music Awards on Tuesday when she hit the red carpet.

Wearing a sexy Balmain mirrored mini dress and matching thigh-high boots, the superstar had her hair styled in a simple up-do and topped off her look with Ofira Jewels earrings and rings and an additional Lorraine Schwartz ring.

The singer also sported a smoky eye makeup look and strayed from her usual red lips with a soft nude color.

Taylor Swift Steve Granitz/WireImage

The Grammy winner is set to open the awards show at the Microsoft Theater in L.A. by performing her scorched-earth Reputation track “I Did Something Bad.”

Swift, 28, is also nominated for four of the top awards at the show, including: artist of the year, favorite pop/rock female artist, favorite pop/rock album (for Reputation) and favorite tour (for her smash Reputation Stadium Tour).

Taylor Swift

Swift’s attendance at the AMAs is a rare public outing for the private Grammy winner. Aside from a high-profile appearance at the Billboard Music Awards in May, she hadn’t gone to an awards show since the 2016 Grammys, where she delivered her last televised award show performance (of 1989 favorite “Out of the Woods”).

Her AMAs return bookends a meteoric year for the singer, who — after a respite from the spotlight — released her smash Reputation album last November. And Swift hasn’t slowed down since: She’ll next head to Perth on Oct. 16, then end the spectacle with a bang in Tokyo Nov. 21.

The 2018 American Music Awards are airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. ET.