Better Now? Post Malone Debuts New Short Haircut on AMAs Red Carpet: 'I'm Just Going with the Flow'

It’s Post Malone, post-haircut!

Last weekend, the 23-year-old rapper debuted his fresh new hairstyle on Instagram. On Tuesday night, he showed it off from every angle on the American Music Awards red carpet in Los Angeles.

He wore his short hairstyle curly and natural and rocked a custom country-esque blue suit with “P” and “M” embroidered on the shoulders and snake detailing, plus a statement black belt, crystal-covered boots and a black turtleneck.

The musician added that he’s been very busy making new music and “just going with the flow.”

“I kind of just sit in the studio all day and drink beers and whenever something comes up ill record it,” he shared on the red carpet, adding that he’s headed back to Dallas for his upcoming music festival, Posty Fest.

“It’s my festival — hell yeah im scared,” he said. “There are so many different ways it can go terribly, terribly wrong.”

On Saturday he debuted his new look on Instagram writing, “had 2 big ass dreads. plz don’t stop listening to my music.”

His caption garnered funny responses from his fellow singers. Diplo commented, “Going to sell all my Post Malone CDs on eBay now.” And Noah Cyrus commented with a heart emoji.

The rapper is on-hand to perform during the show with Ty Dolla $ign, along with more all-star names including Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Lopez, Mariah Carey, Benny Blanco with Halsey and Khalid, Ciara with Missy Elliot, Dua Lipa, Panic! at the Disco, Ella Mai, Twenty One Pilots, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes with Zedd.

He’s also nominated in one of the most-watched categories of the night, Artist of the Year. He’s up against Drake, Imagine Dragons, Ed Sheeran and Swift.

Also on deck for tonight is a tribute to Aretha Franklin, who died of pancreatic cancer at age 76 in August, and Queen, performed by Gladys Knight and Panic! at the Disco, respectively.

The 2018 American Music Awards are airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.