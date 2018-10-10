John Shearer/Getty

There’s never a red carpet that Jennifer Lopez doesn’t slay, and the 2018 American Music Awards were no exception.

The pop icon and actress, 49, hit the red carpet in L.A. wearing an electric pink Georges Chakra Couture halter gown with side cut-outs, a thigh-high slit and black velvet detailing, plus matching velvet platform heels, a tousled updo and smokey makeup.

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Just last week, Lopez was announced as the latest superstar to join the large roster of performers at Tuesday’s award show, executive produced and hosted by Tracee Ellis Ross for the second consecutive year.

Check out PEOPLE’s full AMAs coverage to get the latest news on one of music’s biggest nights.

The star is scheduled to debut a brand new song from her upcoming movie Second Act, scheduled to hit theaters on Dec. 14, which also stars Leah Remini, Milo Ventimiglia and Vanessa Hudgens. She teased her performance with a trailer for the film on Instagram earlier Tuesday.

“There’s a lot going on in this world right now… what I’ve realized is all you can control is what you do!! Who you are! You can make a difference!! Please remember you are strong, you are powerful, you are LIMITLESS… 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼,” Lopez wrote.

She continued, “Watch a very special performance of my new song for the movie #secondact written by @siamusic for right now for everyone!! TONIGHT ON THE American Music Awards!!! #limitless #secondact #amas(and click the link in my bio to pre-save #LIMITLESS now!)”

RELATED VIDEO: Lifetime Achievement Award Winner Diana Ross Belts Medley of Hits (and Dances with Grandkids!): ‘I’m So Humbled’

Lopez joins previously announced performers Shawn Mendes, Zedd, Dua Lipa, Camila Cabello, Mariah Carey, Post Malone featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Carrie Underwood. Taylor Swift will open this year’s show with her song “I Did Something Bad” from her Reputation album, marking her first awards show performance in over three years.

Nearly two weeks ago, Lopez wrapped her All I Have residency show at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas, with gross ticket sales topping more than $100 million during the show’s 3-year-long run.

The 2018 American Music Awards are airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.