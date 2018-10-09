We Like It! Cardi B Flaunts Post-Baby Body in Wild Floral Gown on AMAs Red Carpet

Cardi B really embraced flower power as she made her grand entrance at the 2018 American Music Awards Tuesday night in L.A — and we like it!

The rapper, 25, who welcomed daughter Kulture Kiari with husband Offset on July 10, went all out in a floral fascinator and a whole garden around her feet. She accessorized with flower-decked pumps and bejeweled golden earrings that continued the floral theme.

Offset was close by her side, looking stylish in a tailored burgundy suit over a black and white striped shirt.

On Monday, Cardi revealed to her Instagram followers that she lost all of the weight that she gained during her pregnancy and now wants to put some of it back on.

“Now that i lost all the baby weight i gotta gain some back 😩. Skinnymomma @teamiblends getting me snatched,” she wrote, referencing TeamiBlends, a line of tea-infused products.

Cardi B and Offset at the 2018 AMAs. Frazer Harrison/Getty

The “Bodak Yellow” singer — who, along with Drake, leads the AMAs with eight nominations each — will be performing at the show for the first time.

Cardi recently made headlines when she was charged with one Class A misdemeanor count of third-degree assault and two Class A misdemeanor counts of second-degree reckless endangerment stemming from a fight that took place at a strip club in Queens, New York, back in August.

Mark Lennihan/AP/REX/Shutterstock

According to The New York Times and TMZ, two bartenders at Angels Strip Club claimed that Cardi ordered an attack on them because she believed her husband Offset had had an affair with one of them — claims they have strongly denied.

Cardi was “throwing chairs, bottles and hookahs in the club at 3 a.m.,” a police spokesman told CNN. The mother of 3-month old Kulture Kiari was arrested after surrendering to police on Monday and will be arraigned on Oct. 29, PEOPLE confirmed.

The star turned herself into the police at New York City’s 109 Precinct on Oct. 1. The rapper was all smiles as she left the police station wearing a tan-colored skirt with a thigh-high slit, as well as a white blouse and heels.

Last month, Cardi got into another massive brawl with Nicki Minaj during a New York Fashion Week party at The Plaza Hotel.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty; (2)

According to an eyewitness, during the altercation, Minaj was up against a wall and completely surrounded by security as Card screamed and lunged at her.

The insider told PEOPLE that as Cardi was the one to throw her shoe at Minaj, it remains unclear how she ended up with a welt on her head, but Minaj did not. The source added that it’s possible the shoe could have ricocheted back and hit her in the face.

Following the fight sources close to Minaj told TMZ, it was reported that she doesn’t feel a need to file a police report against Cardi.

The 2018 American Music Awards are airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.