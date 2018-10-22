John Phillips/Getty

Amandla Stenberg proudly flaunted her unshaved armpit hair on the red carpet at the European premiere of her latest film, The Hate U Give.

The 19-year-old non-binary actor, who uses both they/them and she/her pronouns, showed off her armpit hair as she posed in a plunging, backless Valentino gown. Stenberg pointed out her underarm hair by sharing a photo of herself from the premiere on her Instagram alongside the caption, “#drama #armpit.”

The star, who is vocal about political and social issues on social media and got candid last year about being bisexual, hopes she inspires others by sharing her journey.

“[I want to] show people who follow what I’m doing that you don’t really have to conform to those constructs in order to be valid or be worth something,” Stenberg told PEOPLE. “It’s been such a blessing to watch people who care about what I have to say feel more comfortable in their identities because they see I’m out here doing my thing.”

Stenberg isn’t the only female star on a mission to prove that armpit hair is beautiful. Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon, 22, embraced her unshaved body hair in a New Year’s Eve photo with her mom.

She likely got the inspiration from Madonna, who has flaunted hairy armpits of her own on Instagram.

“Long hair…… Don’t Care!!!!!!” the pop star, 60, exclaimed.

In 2011, Madonna explained why she started the statement-making beauty choice years ago. “I saw how popular girls had to behave to get the boys. I knew I couldn’t fit into that,” Madonna told Harper’s Bazaar. “So I decided to do the opposite. I refused to wear makeup, to have a hairstyle. I refused to shave. I had hairy armpits.”

Paris Jackson, the 20-year-old model and daughter of the late Michael Jackson, has also been a vocal body hair advocate. The star has proudly revealed her underarm and leg hair on social media and the red carpet, and called out critics who shamed her for not shaving.

“People are really mad. I wish I could post some of these responses,” Paris said addressed the haters on her Instagram Story.

“You can just tell how angry and infuriated these people are… I love hair, and sweat, and BO. I f—— love it, I think it’s great. Some people think that it’s like super disgusting, especially on girls, but every human body does it. It’s natural. Get over it.”