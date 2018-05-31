Bachelor Alum Amanda Stanton Shares Before-and-After Photos of Her Breast Implant Surgery

Amanda Stanton /Instagram (2)

Not long after revealing that she got lip injections, Bachelor alum Amanda Stanton is opening up about another plastic surgery procedure: breast augmentation.

The 28-year-old mom of two, who starred on Ben Higgins’ season of The Bachelor as well as Bachelor in Paradise, has revealed that she enhanced her breasts back in February, thanks to Dr. T.Y. Steven Ip, a Beverly Hills plastic surgeon. And now, she’s opening up about the procedure on her personal blog — and exactly why she decided to go under the knife.

Courtesy Amanda Stanton

In a new post on her website, Stanton explains that after giving birth to her two daughters, Kinsley and Char, she started to contemplate the idea of getting her breasts enhanced.

“To be honest, I don’t know a single mom who has breastfed in my world who didn’t *contemplate* the idea of getting a boob job or a lift of some sort. Before I was pregnant, I had full Bs. Once I had Kins & Char and breastfed them both for a year, they were basically… gone,” Stanton shared.

The star said she ended up spending “years” doing research to make sure she found the right doctor (she visited six surgeons before finding Dr. Ip) and select the implants that worked best for her.

“You’ll see countless options out there. I got 250cc soft touch silicone implants. I originally always wanted saline because I know that it’s safer, but once I compared the two, silicone just felt so much better,” she said. “This was not an hasty decision.”

Before getting the surgery, Stanton was worried about her clothing fitting weird with her new enhanced assets, but thanks to Dr. Ip’s expertise, everything still fits like a glove. “I was worried that my favorite off-the-shoulder flowy tops would end up looking different. Truthfully, I didn’t overdo it with the size, so everything still fits. If anything, my clothes fit me a little better than they did before,” she said.

Ip, who was also responsible for former Real Housewives of Orange County star Jeana Keough’s face lift, tells PEOPLE that Amanda was a great candidate” for breast augmentation surgery.

“She had two children which left her with deflation of her natural breast tissue,” he explained to PEOPLE. “She maintained her weight throughout her pregnancies so there was no need for a formal breast lift. Her goals were reasonable, desiring a natural elegant look that would be proportional to her body.”

Dr. Steven

RELATED PHOTOS: Celebrities Who Love Their Plastic Surgery

The doctor shares that they went with a somewhat natural-feeling implant for Stanton’s procedure. “We chose the newest breast implant technology which is the “Soft Touch” silicone breast implant,” he said. “It is a nice balance feel between the standard breast and the denser gummy bear implant.”

And as for her recovery, Stanton shared that she was surprised how quickly she healed.

“The second day the surgery was the most painful. I don’t like taking medication, so I tried my best not to take the prescribed pain meds,” she shard. “I was able to get by with just Tylenol, but I have a pretty high pain tolerance.”

The star healed so quickly that she flew to Italy for a work trip eight days after her procedure.

“I just needed help with my luggage and was super careful not to do any heavy lifting,” she said. “As for scarring, I went under the boob and my scar is basically gone. I used the silicone scar strips that were super helpful.”

Stanton has been open about cosmetic procedures in the past. Last month, the star’s physician assistant shared a video of herself giving Stanton lip injections.

“A little lip touch 💋💉 up for this #bachelorette,” she captioned the Instagram video.