Amanda Seyfried Glows in Gorgeous Yellow Gown on The Art of Racing in the Rain Red Carpet

Brightening up the red carpet!

Amanda Seyfried wore a sunny yellow Oscar de la Renta gown to the premiere of her upcoming film The Art of Racing in the Rain on Thursday in Los Angeles. The actress, 33, accessorized the sheer striped ball gown, featuring a high-low skirt with tiered layers, with ankle-strap sandals, silver jewelry and a matching orange and yellow eyeshadow look.

Seyfried stars alongside Kevin Costner and Milo Ventimiglia in the upcoming film, which is based on the 2008 novel of the same name.

The story follows Denny Swift (Ventimiglia), an aspiring Formula One race car driver, who happens upon a perfect puppy named Enzo. Denny and Enzo — voiced by Costner — quickly become best friends, helping each other down the curving road of life and teaching each other about what matters most.

Seyfried stars as Eve, Denny’s love interest in the film.

On Instagram on Thursday, the actress shared a photo of herself reuniting with the canine star of the film, who joined his human cast members on the premiere’s red carpet.

In an exclusive sneak peak of The Art of Racing in the Rain shared by PEOPLE earlier this week, Ventimiglia, 42, gushed about the special love and support all furry friends provide.

“We never know those things in our own lives that are going to stop us in our tracks and completely change course for us,” he explained. “Seeing Enzo in that litter of puppies … Denny is now responsible for another life, for another soul, to show him love and to feed him and pick up after him.”

“But it’s the emotional responsibility that happens with that,” the This Is Us actor added. “It shows Denny’s true spirit. He’s a race car driver, but he’s also a greater figure as a best friend to Enzo.”