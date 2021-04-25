Amanda Seyfried is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Mank

Amanda Seyfried arrived at the 93rd annual Academy Awards and brought the high-fashion glamour we expect from movie's biggest night

The first-time Oscar nominee, 35, looked elegant in a custom scarlet Giorgio Armani Privé strapless tulle ball gown. She pulled her hair back into a low bun with classic finger waves, wore a crimson lip and accessorized with simple drop earrings. The whole look appeared to be a nod to Mank, the film for which she's nominated, which takes place in 1930s-era Hollywood.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Seyfried — who's up against Olivia Colman (The Father), Youn Yuh-jung (Minari), Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm) and Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy) for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Mank — joked during E!'s Oscars pre-show that it was surreal to be out in the world after a year of quarantine. "I really can't believe we're around people right now," she said. "It's like the Twilight Zone. In a good way."

Amanda Seyfried Credit: Chris Pizzello/Pool/Shutterstock

The actress has given us plenty of glamorous moments during this year's mostly virtual awards season, including at the Golden Globes in February where she watched the show from home in a custom coral Oscar de la Renta gown. (Which is even more impressive considering she and husband Thomas Sadoski welcomed their second child, a son, in September.)

At the time, her stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, told PEOPLE that the dreamy confection almost didn't make it to the actress, who joined the virtual telecast from Savannah, Georgia, when it was being shipped from the label's studio in New York City.

Amanda Seyfried Credit: Marcus Mam; Courtesy HFPA

Watch People & Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live: Hollywood's Biggest Night from 5:30 ET-6:30 ET on People.com, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or the PeopleTV app.

"The dress was lost for an entire 36 hours on its way to Savannah," Stewart revealed.

Luckily, with some help from the Oscar de la Renta team, they were able to track the dress down. "Someone from Oscar de la Renta drove hours to the 24-hour FedEx hub in Newark, New Jersey and stayed there until they found the dress in the nick of time!" Stewart explained.

Earlier this year, Seyfried (who was also nominated for a Critics Choice Awards for Mank) shared that transforming into the legendary Marion Davies for the film was all about capturing the famed actress's "essence."

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip, Seyfried said she "watched a bunch of her movies and I read her autobiography, which is hilarious and interesting and insightful" in becoming Davies for the Netflix film.

She continued, "It was just such a gift to know that I really understood her in certain levels. We're both actors, we both feel like we were dropped into this dream world."

Lily Collins, Tuppence Middleton, Arliss Howard and Charles Dance also star in Mank. It marks director David Fincher's first film since 2014's hit Gone Girl.