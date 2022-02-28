Amanda Seyfried Reflects on Red Carpet Outfit Fails from Mean Girls Era: 'I Didn't Have a Stylist'
Amanda Seyfried is looking back at a series of past fashion regrets.
While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live last week to promote her new Hulu series The Dropout, the 36-year-old actress opened up about her role in the 2004 smash-hit Mean Girls, and the outfits she wore while promoting the film.
Detailing that the red carpets she attended for the movie were the first she ever walked, Seyfriend admitted, "I did not have a stylist."
"I used the only money I had to buy a dress, but there were two premieres, and so I had to buy two dresses, cause you wear different dresses," she continued, as host Jimmy Kimmel showed off the two ensembles.
Pointing to one outfit, a sheer black turtleneck dress with ruching, Seyfriend explained: "I didn't know any of the rules, so I was wearing a white bra and black underwear and no slip. And I paid $600 for that dress."
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
In Mean Girls, Seyfriend stars as the ditsy, yet lovable Karen Smith. The film, which was directed by Mark Waters, also starred Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Tina Fey, Lacey Chabert, Jonathan Bennett and Amy Poehler.
Continuing to speak with Kimmel, 54, Seyfried admitted that alongside not knowing much about fashion choices, she also didn't have a "publicist" at the time the movie hit big.
"Nobody did my makeup," she also added, which prompted the late-night host to tease, "You're practically a cave person."
Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.
But, calling it "humble beginnings," Seyfried revealed too that she walked home from the premiere, as it took place in New York City, where she was residing.
When asked by Kimmel whether or not it was the film studio's responsibility to have taken care of her so she could promote the film, the Oscar-nominated star explained that she "slipped through the cracks" of the cast.