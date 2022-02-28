Amanda Seyfried Reflects on Red Carpet Outfit Fails from Mean Girls Era: 'I Didn't Have a Stylist'

"I used the only money I had to buy a dress, but there were two premieres, and so I had to buy two dresses," Amanda Seyfried said during a Jimmy Kimmel Live appearance

Amanda Seyfried is looking back at a series of past fashion regrets.

While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live last week to promote her new Hulu series The Dropout, the 36-year-old actress opened up about her role in the 2004 smash-hit Mean Girls, and the outfits she wore while promoting the film.

Detailing that the red carpets she attended for the movie were the first she ever walked, Seyfriend admitted, "I did not have a stylist."

"I used the only money I had to buy a dress, but there were two premieres, and so I had to buy two dresses, cause you wear different dresses," she continued, as host Jimmy Kimmel showed off the two ensembles.

Pointing to one outfit, a sheer black turtleneck dress with ruching, Seyfriend explained: "I didn't know any of the rules, so I was wearing a white bra and black underwear and no slip. And I paid $600 for that dress."

Continuing to speak with Kimmel, 54, Seyfried admitted that alongside not knowing much about fashion choices, she also didn't have a "publicist" at the time the movie hit big.

"Nobody did my makeup," she also added, which prompted the late-night host to tease, "You're practically a cave person."

But, calling it "humble beginnings," Seyfried revealed too that she walked home from the premiere, as it took place in New York City, where she was residing.