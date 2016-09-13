It was confirmed on Monday that Amanda Seyfried is engaged to her Last Word costar Thomas Sadoski, and we may have just spotted her new engagement ring!

The star has been seen throughout the month sporting a simple, plain gold band on her left ring finger and she just stepped out with it again the day after the news broke.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Stars are known to go for some unusual engagement sparklers, but they more often than not tend to really bring the bling, making this one of the simplest we’ve seen in a while. While the star is fairly laid-back and likely would love a low-key engagement ring, it’s also possible she’s been keeping the stone turned inward towards her palm so as not to attract attention, or (and this is our hope, because we love dramatic reveals) perhaps they eloped and it’s actually a wedding band?

Image zoom Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

The two first met while working together on the off-Broadway show The Way We Get By last year. But they didn’t began their romance until they reunited on the set of their upcoming film The Last Word and confirmed their relationship in March.