The Mank nominee's Oscar de la Renta gown almost didn't make it to her in Savannah, Georgia before the telecast

Amanda Seyfried's Golden Globes Gown Went Missing for 36 Hours, Got There in the 'Nick of Time'

Amanda Seyfried and her styling team had a bit of a fashion fiasco before the 2021 Golden Globe Awards.

The Mank nominee, 35, told E!'s Giuliana Rancic that she felt "sunny, springy and glamorous" in her custom coral Oscar de la Renta gown. But the dreamy confection almost didn't make it to the actress, who joined the virtual telecast from Savannah, Georgia, when it was being shipped from the label's studio in New York City.

"The dress was lost for an entire 36 hours on its way to Savannah," Seyfried's stylist Elizabeth Stewart tells PEOPLE.

But luckily, with some help from the Oscar de la Renta team, they were able to track the dress down. "Someone from Oscar de la Renta drove hours to the 24-hour FedEx hub in Newark, New Jersey and stayed there until they found the dress in the nick of time!" Stewart says.

Stewart says the idea for the feminine, silk taffeta gown was conceived shortly after the Golden Globe nominations were announced. "Amanda and I were on a shoot together the day she was nominated. Fernando Garcia from Oscar de la Renta sent over sketches and swatches based on Amanda's color direction," the stylist says. "We literally sat on the floor and she made her choice and the dress came to life."

For her accessories, Stewart and Seyfried selected ethically-sourced natural diamonds from Forevermark. "It is extremely important that we work with ethical diamonds," Stewart says. "The yellow in the diamonds is just right with the coral in the dress. I love the simple ring of diamonds around her neck."

Overall, the stylist loves how the "fresh and young" aesthetic reflects Seyfried's personality. "The flowers blooming remind me of Amanda," she says. "The look felt just right for her first Globes nomination."

The Mank actress also made sure to dress up her 5-month-old son to celebrate the special occasion, she said during a pre-show interview with E!.

"I've got my son, who is 5 months old, laying against a pillow in a tux. I wish I could show you, he's in a tux," she said. "Actually we haven't put the bow-tie on. I was just feeding him. ... It's really a wonderful time, isn't it for everybody?"