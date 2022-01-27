The Talk co-host chatted with PEOPLE about how her active lifestyle and stylish new partnership with Skechers

Amanda Kloots on Her New 'Easy to Wear' Clothing Collab and Playing 'Dress Up' on The Talk

Amanda Kloots has a spring in her step.

Speaking with PEOPLE about kicking 2022 off on the right foot, the 39-year-old co-host of The Talk explained why her role as Skechers' newest ambassador is a great fit.

"I feel like I've been wearing Skechers my entire life," Kloots, who will appear in a multi-platform campaign for the brand, tells PEOPLE. "It really is a family company. My dad wears Skechers, I put Elvis [Kloots' 2-year-old son] in Skechers. It just made sense to me."

Citing tennis, boxing and her AK! Fitness workouts as favorite ways to break a sweat, Kloots continues, "And honestly that's one of the reasons I love Skechers, because no matter what I'm doing, where I'm going, from footwear to apparel, it covers all the bases."

Lacing up her sneakers to power through her busy days, the former Broadway dancer suggests that anyone hoping to make good on the ever-popular goal to exercise more often in the new year approach it from a place of gratitude.

"Don't take it for granted, because we get one body in life, and you've got to take care of it. Even if it's that small goal starting something off, don't wait till Monday, just start today," she says. "When you really look at life as, 'I am so lucky that I can move my body', it really kind of re-frames the idea of exercise or movement being a chore. It becomes a privilege, which is one of the ways I live my life.

In the spirit of style, Kloots also enjoys having fun with fashion at her "dream job" on the CBS talk show.

"I love doing something different every day. I love feeling girly one day, or jeans and a t-shirt another day, or more athletic one day, or feeling vintagey another day," the co-host says of her approach to her on-air wardrobe. "I think it's fun to play with those different personalities."

Off the clock, however, she likes to keep it simple, defining her go-to mom uniform as comfy loungewear to run around with her son Elvis, 2, whom she shares with late husband Nick Cordero.

"I get home, and I've already dressed up for the day at The Talk. I've already done my workout," Kloots says. "I love putting on a nice relaxing loose pair of sweat pants, or loungey pants with a casual top."

In a weekly tradition, the mom says that she and her toddler dedicate part of each weekend to explore the great outdoors together.

"Sundays are our family day, I call it. I started doing that with him long time ago," she explains. "We get out of the house first thing in the morning, and we just do whatever we need to do. We've gone horseback riding, we have gone on hikes, and we've gone to the beach. Sometimes I just take him to the playground. I think it's really important to get your kids out and about in the fresh air."

When she and her son are out and about together, Kloots says you can bet they'll be matching in complimentary kicks.