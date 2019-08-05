Heiress Amanda Hearst Wore 5 Designer Dresses for Her Weekend-Long Wedding Celebration

One dress wasn’t enough for publishing heiress Amanda Hearst’s weekend-long wedding bash.

The bride, 35, who co-founded the sustainable fashion retailer Maison de Mode, married filmmaker Joachim Rønning at her great-grandfather William Randolph Hearst’s sprawling castle in San Simeon, California, wearing five different designer dresses throughout the weekend of wedding festivities.

The couple kicked off the weekend with a rehearsal dinner on Thursday night where Hearst wore an intricately embellished Viktor and Rolf Soir mini dress, Sergio Rossi sandals and a Castle-shaped Judith Leiber clutch.

For the main ceremony on Friday, August 2, Hearst opted for a traditional bridal look. She wore a custom, off-the-shoulder Oscar de la Renta princess ball gown with cascading floral embroidery down the skirt, Fred Leighton jewels and Aera New York heels. The sustainably made bridal look was styled by Micaela Erlanger, whose celebrity clients include Lupita Nyong’o and Constance Wu.

Hearst wore her hair in a sleek low-hanging bun styled by celebrity hairstylist Sunnie Brook and finished off the look with romantic makeup by Jo Baker.

“This fabric and all other elements were items we already had in house so we did not have to incur any fuel usage for transportation,” designer Fernando Garcia told Town & Country of Hearst’s gown. “The boning was taken from an existing gown from a previous collection and reused in Amanda’s gown, so it was made to be completely sustainable!”

When it came down to celebrate after the ceremony, Hearst switched into a flowing, Galvan halter gown that she could easily move in as she danced at the reception.

Before the night concluded, the bride changed one final time. As Hearst and Rønning drove off together in a vintage convertible, she wore a Giambattista Valli Haute Couture gown, Town & Country reported.

While Hearst made three outfit changes throughout the night, Rønning stuck with his white Huntsman Saville Row tuxedo jacket, black pants and bowtie the entire evening.

But the couple’s wedding celebrations didn’t end there.

On Saturday night, Hearst and Rønning kept the party going at L.A. hotspot Chateau Marmont, where they first met three years ago. As Paris Hilton deejayed, Hearst partied with friends and family while wearing a one-shoulder Oscar de La Renta design featuring draping and pockets, strappy silver sandals, a crystal-encrusted coin purse and a diamond necklace.

“Such a stunning bride 👰🏼,” Paris wrote on Instagram.

Paris’ sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild was also in attendance and gave love to the couple. “Toasting the bride 🥂 @amandahearst,” she wrote on Instagram.

After the wedding, Rønning shared a sweet photo as he kissed Hearst during the ceremony on Instagram writing, “Our cathedral ❤️.”

In the comments, Hearst replied, ” love you so much, sweetie ☺️.”