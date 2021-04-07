Amanda Gorman Lands Debut Vogue Cover — See the Inspiring Poet's Gorgeous High-Fashion Editorial

The Harvard grad — who wowed America with her powerful poem at the presidential inauguration — is the first poet to grace the cover of the magazine

Amanda Gorman is making history.

"The first poet ever on the cover of @voguemagazine," Gorman wrote on Instagram. "I am eternally grateful & do not expect to be the last—for what is poetry if not beauty?"

The style icon in the making exudes power and strength as she posed for the cover shot wearing a vibrant, orange and green printed one-shoulder Louis Vuitton dress with a chunky gold statement belt cinched at the waist. According to Vogue, the design, created by Louis Vuitton's men's artistic director Virgil Abloh, celebrates his own African heritage.

Amanda Gorman for Vogue Image zoom Credit: Annie Leibovitz//Vogue

Throughout the editorial, the poet models other looks, including a yellow and black printed Studio 189 dress and skirt, a pink tulle tiered Alexander McQueen confection and a silky wind-swept Aliétte gown in her signature color — yellow.

"Wow, my hands are shaking with love," Gorman wrote in her Instagram caption. "This is called the Rise of Amanda Gorman, but it is truly for all of you, both named and unseen, who lift me up."

The 23-year-old told Vogue that while she loves creating her personal image through fashion (her yellow Prada coat at the inauguration made a powerful impact), she doesn't want it to completely define her.

"When I'm part of a campaign the entity isn't my body. It's my voice," she said.

Amanda Gorman for Vogue Image zoom Credit: Annie Leibovitz//Vogue

She also clarified the timing of her IMG Models contact, which was announced a week after the presidential inauguration. While it may have appeared that IMG Models gained interest in Gorman after her powerful poetry reading, she told Vogue that the partnership had been in the works long before the inauguration.

The Harvard grad is also "wary" about being labeled a model. According to the The Hollywood Reporter, IMG Models is focusing on brand endorsements and editorial opportunities for Gorman.

Amanda Gorman for Vogue Image zoom Credit: Annie Leibovitz//Vogue

The rising star, who said she's turned down millions of dollars in deals recently, says she never gets caught up in the details of a contract when considering it "because if you see something and it says a million dollars, you're going to rationalize why that makes sense."

Instead she considers what is expected of each partnership with a company before accepting. "I have to be conscious of taking commissions that speak to me," she said.

Still, brands are lining up for the chance to work with the star. Vogue reported that Gorman got so many flower deliveries from fashion brands, her team had to request that companies stop sending them.

Gorman currently has two upcoming books due out in September, Change Sings: A Children's Anthem and The Hill We Climb and Other Poems, both of which already made bestsellers lists before they even hit shelves.

She also has already informally declared her candidacy for president for the 2036 ticket and counts Hillary Clinton, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Oprah Winfrey as mentors.

As she continues to take the world by storm, she says she's getting used to accepting greatness. "I've learned that it's okay to be afraid. And what's more, it's okay to seek greatness," she shares. "That does not make me a black hole seeking attention. It makes me a supernova."