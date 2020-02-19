Amanda Bynes Says She's 'Really Looking Forward' to Releasing Clothing Line in 'Near Future'

Fans could soon be wearing Amanda Bynes‘ designs.

On Tuesday, the What a Girl Wants actress, 33, took a moment to “check in” via her Instagram Story, where she thanked her loyal fans for supporting her and expressed her intention to design a fashion collection of her own.

” ‘Sup, Instagram. Just wanted to say hi to all of my followers; I really wanted to say I appreciate you so much for supporting me,” she began in the clip, wearing a white hoodie as she recorded herself.

Bynes — who recently revealed that she got engaged on Valentine’s Day — told viewers she was at lunch with an adviser from her alma mater, the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising, or FIDM, in Los Angeles.

“I’m really looking forward to starting my clothing line, and I’m hoping that in the near future it will be out online,” she said.

The enigmatic star didn’t give away any other details on the fashion line, including a name for the label or what kind of merchandise fans could expect.

Amanda Bynes/Instagram

Last summer, Bynes shared a rare photo of herself, donning a cap and gown as she graduated from FIDM with her classmates.

Bynes has been attending the school since 2014, and told Paper Magazine in November 2018 that she received her Associate’s of Art degree in Merchandise Product Development, with a Bachelor’s degree in the program next in line.

One of Bynes’ school advisors, Kathi Gilbert told Paper at the time that the actress was a star student.

“Instructors love her. Love her,” said Gilbert, adding that professors “wished all of their students could be like her; she’s smart, she participates in class — she’s an amazing student.”

In April, a few months after Bynes checked herself into rehab facility, a source told PEOPLE that the former Nickelodeon star was “working on herself” — and working on sketches for her clothing designs.

“Amanda is doing great, working on herself, and taking some well-deserved time off to focus on her wellbeing after graduating FIDM,” said the source. “She’s spending time reading and exercising, sketching for her new line, and mostly making sure this time around she puts her needs first.”

An insider recently told PEOPLE that Bynes “seems happy” as she nears married life with her fiancé Paul Michael, whom she called the “love of my life.”