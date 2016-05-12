When it comes to Hollywood Coupledom, Amal and George Clooney are the reigning Queen and King. They bring A-list style power to any red carpet they hit, whether it’s the Golden Globes or the Met Gala. (They also had the most stylish wedding week in the history of celebrity wedding weeks — sorry Kimye.) So it’s no surprise that the duo dazzled in the French Riviera, hitting the Cannes Film Festival for the Money Monster premiere in true show-stopping style.