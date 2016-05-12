Amal Clooney Wears Gorgeous Yellow Gown at Cannes, Avoids Wardrobe Malfunction Like the Red Carpet Pro She Is
When it comes to Hollywood Coupledom, Amal and George Clooney are the reigning Queen and King. They bring A-list style power to any red carpet they hit, whether it’s the Golden Globes or the Met Gala. (They also had the most stylish wedding week in the history of celebrity wedding weeks — sorry Kimye.) So it’s no surprise that the duo dazzled in the French Riviera, hitting the Cannes Film Festival for the Money Monster premiere in true show-stopping style.
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
For her Cannes red carpet debut, Amal chose a head-turning, one-shoulder yellow Atelier Versace gown featuring a thigh-high slit and attached train that moved perfectly as she walked down the carpet. She added an additional pop of color with red lips (courtesy Charlotte Tilbury’s K.I.S.S.I.N.G lipstick in Love Bite) and coordinating Cartier drop earrings. Amal also completed her Old Hollywood glam vibe with side-swept waves crafted by Blake Lively’s mane master, Rod Ortega.
RELATED VIDEO: All the Details on George Clooney and Amal’s New York Life
The 38-year-old barrister also proved that she knows that a rear view is just as important as a front view when it comes to selecting a Cannes gown. Her design definitely made a statement from all angles.
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
She also narrowly avoided a wardrobe malfunction, almost tripping over the train on her gown in her Jimmy Choo heels. Luckily, George was there to help her.
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
For his part, George was a true silver fox in a classic Mario Beverly Hills tuxedo, letting his wife take center stage.
What do you think of Amal’s latest black tie look? Share below!
–Brittany Talarico