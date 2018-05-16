Amal Clooney's Tom Ford Met Dress Drama Is a 'Total Exaggeration': Source

What dress drama?

Despite reports that the team at Tom Ford was upset that Met Gala co-chair Amal Clooney opted not to wear one of its gowns on the Met red carpet hours before the event, sources confirm to PEOPLE that the tension is actually nonexistent.

“This has been blown completely out of proportion,” a source close to Tom Ford tells PEOPLE. “No one on at Tom Ford is irate and it’s a total exaggeration.”

According to the initial report from Page Six, the designers at Tom Ford spent “weeks” creating a Met Gala gown for Clooney, which she ultimately decided not to wear on the red carpet. Instead the barrister went with what sources told Page Six was a “backup” look by British designer Richard Quinn.

Vogue said in a statement to PEOPLE, ““We thought Amal looked beautiful and we loved working with her.”

The team at Tom Ford is releasing no official comment regarding the matter.

Rather than wearing the confection designed by Richard Quinn for the entire event, Clooney actually ended up switching into the full-length crimson Tom Ford gown designed to look like a stained-glass window. (She pulled the quick change in the Met Gala gift shop!) She wore the glittering gown until the end of the night.

“They were annoyed, obviously, but they were gracious, and said it was fine to go with [another designer], but they would prefer that Amal not wear the dress at all if she wasn’t going to wear it on the Met Ball red carpet,” the source told Page Six.

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert following the Met Gala, Vogue’s Editor-in-Chief and host of the Costume Institute’s benefit Anna Wintour spilled the details about Clooney’s quick outfit change.

“She wore this incredible dress on the red carpet that was designed by young British designer called Richard Quinn,” Wintour said about Clooney’s show-stopping first look. “But it was made of tin foil so she was a little bit concerned it might rip during the evening so she went into the gift shop and she changed into this extraordinary Tom Ford dress that’s designed to look like stain glass.”

Clooney and husband George Clooney attended the event together once before, in 2015, when the theme was “China: Through The Looking Glass,” where she wore a dramatic red ruffle gown by John Galliano for Maison Margiela.