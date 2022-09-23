Amal Clooney Shines in Black Ruffle and Sequin Dress During Date Night with Husband George

Amal Clooney dazzled in sequins and ruffles during a date night with husband George Clooney on Thursday.

In the pictures, the couple — who have been married since 2014 — hold hands as they walk into the Italian eatery Locanda Verde in New York City, Daily Mail reported.

For the date, Amal, 44, wore a black sequin Elie Saab mini dress paired with a black clutch and black strappy heels with a pointed gold toe. As for her glam, the Lebanese-British barrister added a pop of color with a pink lip.

George, on the other hand, opted for a more casual look with a navy polo shirt and light-wash jeans.

Last week, Amal continued the sequin memo and shone bright as she stepped out with George, 61, in London.

The couple — who are parents to 5-year-old twins Alexander and Ella — were photographed holding hands outside 180 The Strand, where the afterparty for George's latest movie, Ticket to Paradise, was being held following its London premiere.

For the evening out, Amal stunned in a yellow sequin Stella McCartney mini dress. The design featured a mockneck and flared sleeves, which the attorney paired with silver heels and a gold clutch.

George kept his look more casual, wearing a black shirt and jacket, which he paired with jeans and neutral-colored suede shoes.

Both looks were different form the ones the pair wore on the red carpet hours earlier, where they toasted George's new romantic comedy alongside costar Julia Roberts.

There, George went tie-less and looked sharp in a navy three-piece suit. Amal opted for a beaded mint green slip dress, which she paired with Cartier jewels, including chandelier earrings, a floral diamond bracelet and an art-deco-style double ring.

In March, Amal opened up about her relationship with George in her TIME's 2022 Women of the Year profile.

"Marriage has been wonderful. I have in my husband a partner who is incredibly inspirational and supportive, and we have a home filled with love and laughter," she said at the time.

George has shared that he's similarly smitten.

"I feel very lucky in so many ways to have met her," he told PEOPLE in 2020. "We haven't ever had an argument. You know, everybody's been slammed together because of the coronavirus and a lot of friends' relationships have been tested. For us, it's been really easy."

"She succeeds in so many different ways and stands up for what she believes in," he said of Amal. "We didn't fall in love because of our work, but it ended up being something unusual we [share]. ... We are really lucky and we know it."