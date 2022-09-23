Amal Clooney Shines in Black Ruffle and Sequin Dress During Date Night with Husband George

Last week, Amal Clooney continued the sequin theme in a showstopping yellow dress for the Ticket to Paradise afterparty

By
Published on September 23, 2022 10:46 AM
Amal Clooney and George Clooney are seen lecing dinner in Manhattan on September 22, 2022 in New York City.
Photo: Stealth Pix/GC Images

Amal Clooney dazzled in sequins and ruffles during a date night with husband George Clooney on Thursday.

In the pictures, the couple — who have been married since 2014 — hold hands as they walk into the Italian eatery Locanda Verde in New York City, Daily Mail reported.

For the date, Amal, 44, wore a black sequin Elie Saab mini dress paired with a black clutch and black strappy heels with a pointed gold toe. As for her glam, the Lebanese-British barrister added a pop of color with a pink lip.

George, on the other hand, opted for a more casual look with a navy polo shirt and light-wash jeans.

George Clooney and Amal Clooney are seen on September 22, 2022 in New York City.
MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Last week, Amal continued the sequin memo and shone bright as she stepped out with George, 61, in London.

The couple — who are parents to 5-year-old twins Alexander and Ella — were photographed holding hands outside 180 The Strand, where the afterparty for George's latest movie, Ticket to Paradise, was being held following its London premiere.

George Clooney and Amal Clooney leaving their hotel ahead of the afterparty at 180 Strand for the 'Trouble in Paradise' London Premiere
Neil Mockford/GC Images

For the evening out, Amal stunned in a yellow sequin Stella McCartney mini dress. The design featured a mockneck and flared sleeves, which the attorney paired with silver heels and a gold clutch.

George kept his look more casual, wearing a black shirt and jacket, which he paired with jeans and neutral-colored suede shoes.

Both looks were different form the ones the pair wore on the red carpet hours earlier, where they toasted George's new romantic comedy alongside costar Julia Roberts.

There, George went tie-less and looked sharp in a navy three-piece suit. Amal opted for a beaded mint green slip dress, which she paired with Cartier jewels, including chandelier earrings, a floral diamond bracelet and an art-deco-style double ring.

RELATED VIDEO: Amal Clooney Sparkles in Yellow Sequin Mini at Ticket To Paradise Afterparty with Husband George

In March, Amal opened up about her relationship with George in her TIME's 2022 Women of the Year profile.

"Marriage has been wonderful. I have in my husband a partner who is incredibly inspirational and supportive, and we have a home filled with love and laughter," she said at the time.

Amal Clooney and George Clooney
Samir Hussein/WireImage

George has shared that he's similarly smitten.

"I feel very lucky in so many ways to have met her," he told PEOPLE in 2020. "We haven't ever had an argument. You know, everybody's been slammed together because of the coronavirus and a lot of friends' relationships have been tested. For us, it's been really easy."

"She succeeds in so many different ways and stands up for what she believes in," he said of Amal. "We didn't fall in love because of our work, but it ended up being something unusual we [share]. ... We are really lucky and we know it."

