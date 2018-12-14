You Can Now Own Amal Clooney's Custom Stella McCartney Royal Wedding Dress for $1,612

Amal Clooney‘s vibrant marigold Stella McCartney midi dress was one of the most talked-about guest looks at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s royal wedding on May 19.

At the time, the British designer (who also created Meghan’s second slinky royal reception gown!) created the yellow dress custom for the barrister — but thanks to the waves of praise, McCartney just released the design, appropriately named the “Amal tie-back crepe dress,” for purchase.

Following the royal wedding, global fashion search engine Lyst reported that 17,000 people from 65 different countries searched for a ‘yellow Stella McCartney dress,’ so it’s no surprise to see the designer created the style for public sale.

The description of Clooney’s dress on Matches Fashion reads, “Worn by Amal Clooney to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding, Stella McCartney’s canary-yellow Amal dress will make an elegant statement at a special occasion. It’s crafted to a vintage-inspired silhouette with a lightly pleated square neckline and ties at the back which flow over the figure-flattering shape. Style it with metallic accessories and glittering pumps for a sophisticated edit.”

Buy It! Stella McCartney Amal Tie-Back Crepe Dress, $1,612; matchesfashion.com

The dress will set you back a hefty $1,995, but for Clooney’s exact look, it might just be worth the splurge.