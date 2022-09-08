Amal Clooney Sparkles in Yellow Sequin Mini at 'Trouble in Paradise' Afterparty with Husband George

Amal Clooney shined bright on Wednesday night, as she stepped out with husband George Clooney in London.

The couple — who are parents to 5-year-old twins Alexander and Ella — were photographed holding hands outside 180 The Strand, where the afterparty for George's latest movie, Trouble in Paradise, was being held following its London premiere.

For the evening out, Amal, 44, dazzled in a sparkling, sequin yellow minidress. The dress featured a mock turtleneck and billowy sleeves, which the attorney paired with silver high heels and a gold clutch.

George, 61, kept his look more casual, wearing a black shirt and jacket, which he paired with jeans and neutral-colored suede shoes.

Both looks were different form the ones the pair wore on the red carpet hours earlier, where they toasted George's new romantic comedy alongside costar Julia Roberts.

There, George went tie-less, and looked sharp in a navy three-piece suit. Amal opted for a beaded mint green slip dress which she paired with Cartier jewels, including chandelier earrings, a floral diamond bracelet and an art-deco style double ring.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

In March, Amal opened up about her relationship with George in her TIME's 2022 Women of the Year profile.

"Marriage has been wonderful. I have in my husband a partner who is incredibly inspirational and supportive, and we have a home filled with love and laughter," she said at the time.

​​Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

George has shared that he's similarly smitten.

"I feel very lucky in so many ways to have met her," he told PEOPLE in 2020. "We haven't ever had an argument. You know, everybody's been slammed together because of the coronavirus and a lot of friends' relationships have been tested. For us, it's been really easy."

"She succeeds in so many different ways and stands up for what she believes in," he said of Amal. "We didn't fall in love because of our work, but it ended up being something unusual we [share]. ... We are really lucky and we know it."