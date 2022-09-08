Amal Clooney Sparkles in Yellow Sequin Mini at 'Trouble in Paradise' Afterparty with Husband George

The couple were holding hands when they were photographed at 180 The Strand in London Wednesday night

By
Published on September 8, 2022 10:07 AM
George Clooney & Amal Clooney are seen leaving their London Hotel during date night in London
Photo: RAW IMAGE LTD / BACKGRID

Amal Clooney shined bright on Wednesday night, as she stepped out with husband George Clooney in London.

The couple — who are parents to 5-year-old twins Alexander and Ella — were photographed holding hands outside 180 The Strand, where the afterparty for George's latest movie, Trouble in Paradise, was being held following its London premiere.

For the evening out, Amal, 44, dazzled in a sparkling, sequin yellow minidress. The dress featured a mock turtleneck and billowy sleeves, which the attorney paired with silver high heels and a gold clutch.

George, 61, kept his look more casual, wearing a black shirt and jacket, which he paired with jeans and neutral-colored suede shoes.

Both looks were different form the ones the pair wore on the red carpet hours earlier, where they toasted George's new romantic comedy alongside costar Julia Roberts.

There, George went tie-less, and looked sharp in a navy three-piece suit. Amal opted for a beaded mint green slip dress which she paired with Cartier jewels, including chandelier earrings, a floral diamond bracelet and an art-deco style double ring.

Amal Clooney and George Clooney
Samir Hussein/WireImage

In March, Amal opened up about her relationship with George in her TIME's 2022 Women of the Year profile.

"Marriage has been wonderful. I have in my husband a partner who is incredibly inspirational and supportive, and we have a home filled with love and laughter," she said at the time.

​​Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

George has shared that he's similarly smitten.

"I feel very lucky in so many ways to have met her," he told PEOPLE in 2020. "We haven't ever had an argument. You know, everybody's been slammed together because of the coronavirus and a lot of friends' relationships have been tested. For us, it's been really easy."

"She succeeds in so many different ways and stands up for what she believes in," he said of Amal. "We didn't fall in love because of our work, but it ended up being something unusual we [share]. ... We are really lucky and we know it."

Related Articles
Amal Clooney and George Clooney
George and Amal Clooney Have Glam Date Night at London Premiere of His Film 'Ticket to Paradise'
Julia Roberts
Julia Roberts Wears Gown Embroidered with Husband and Children's Initials to London Premiere
Julia Roberts and George Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney pose for the media at the world premiere of the movie 'Ticket To Paradise' at the Odeon Luxe theater in Leicester Square in London, Britain, 07 September 2022
Julia Roberts and George Clooney Premiere Their Latest, Plus Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern, Zooey Deschanel and More
Venice Film Festival special tout
The Best Fashion and All the Must-See Moments from the 2022 Venice Film Festival
Blake Lively Nails; Instagram
Blake Lively's Best Nail Looks
"Money Monster" - Red Carpet Arrivals - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
George and Amal Clooney's Relationship Timeline
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck Wedding
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Wedding: See Every Beautiful Photo
Princess Diana At The Cannes Film Festival; Princess Diana (1961 - 1997) arriving at the Serpentine Gallery
Princess Diana's Most Glamorous Looks of All Time
Lizzo
Lizzo Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift's Best Fashion Moments of All Time
George Clooney Amal
George and Amal Clooney's Most Glamorous Red Carpet Moments
Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer's Super-Bright 'Nope' Promo Looks 'Highlight Her Charm, Charisma and Vibrancy,' Her Stylists Say
2022 Billboard Music Awards Couples
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Best Couple Style Moments
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Giorgio Armani's Most Iconic Fashion Designs Through the Years
Princess Diana
Princess Diana's Best Fashion Moments of All Time