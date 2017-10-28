Amal Clooney and Cindy Crawford Embrace Disco Fever with their Halloween Costumes

On Friday, at the Casamigos Halloween Party in West Hollywood, Amal Clooney and Cindy Crawford — whose husbands George Clooney and Rande Gerber co-founded the tequila company in 2013 — dressed up like disco divas.

Amal, 39, wore a turquoise glittery strapless corset with coordinating flared sequin pants, which she accessorized with a teased out hair, round Linda Farrow sunglasses and large gold hoop earrings. Meanwhile Crawford, 51, took a more subdued approach, wearing a two-tone pleated dress, corkscrew curls, and a white stole.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images

While George was absent from the festivities, Crawford’s entire family was present for the pre-Halloween bash. Her husband Rande wore a white suit with a very unbuttoned shirt, a thin scarf and aviator sunglasses. Her 16-year-old daughter Kaia Gerber looked like a young ’70s babe with a blonde wig, a chainmail halter top and bright blue eyeshadow and was accompanied by her older brother Presley Gerber, 18, who wore a patterned shirt and black pants.

The brother-sister duo didn’t leave each other’s sides all night long and seemed to be having more fun hanging out together than with their friends who also attended the event.

Amal Clooney (left), Randy Gerber and Cindy Crawford. Khloe Kardashian/Snapchat

Kaia Gerber (left) and Presley Gerber. Khloe Kardashian/Snapchat

Also present were Kim Kardashian West who once again proved that she was a dead ringer for Cher, wearing a custom-made outfit that replicated the 71-year-old music icon’s exact look from the 1973 Academy Awards.

“Cher definitely has a better body,” Kardashian West said on Periscope. “Her stomach… I don’t think anyone could compare.”

Kim Kardashian West (left) and Jonathan Cheban. Khloe Kardashian/Snapchat

Kardashian West’s best friend, Jonathan Cheban, transformed into Cher’s former husband, Sonny Bono, wearing a suit, wig and mustache in order to complement the mother of two’s outfit.

“We got an exact suit made,” Kardashian West said of his costume.

Ron Galella/WireImage

And Kardashian West wasn’t the only celebrity to channel Cher for the evening. Victoria’s Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio also wore an outfit that seemed to be inspired by the legendary diva. Ambrosio showed up in a barely-there halter top — which exposed her toned abs — and coordinating flared pants.

Alessandra Ambrosio Khloe Kardashian/Snapchat

Jon Hamm also stopped by the event. The Mad Men actor arrived a little after 10 p.m., wearing a white suit with a pink shirt, which he accessorized with a pair of glasses.

Jon Hamm Khloe Kardashian/Snapchat

Dancing With the Stars pro Derek Hough was also present, bringing along his girlfriend Hayley Erbert. While the couple both wore costumes, they didn’t seem to be following a strict theme. Hough, 32, dressed like a bear while Erbert wore a Wonder Woman costume.

The couple didn’t leave each other’s sides the whole night, showing off their moves to songs like “Good Vibrations.”

Derek Hough (left) and Hayley Erbert. Khloe Kardashian/Snapchat

Anwar Hadid (left) and Nicola Peltz. Khloe Kardashian/Snapchat

Another celebrity couple present were Transformers star Nicola Peltz and Anwar Hadid — the younger brother of Gigi and Bella Hadid. While Peltz wore a futuristic look for the event, Hadid apparently ditched the costume idea and wore a simple outfit.