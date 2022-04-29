Amal Clooney Dressed Up a Pair of High-Waisted Mom Jeans in This Subtle but Glamorous Way
Photo Credit: JNI/Star Max/GC Images/Getty
Amal Clooney knows how to mix things up.
The 44-year-old lawyer (who is typically seen in elegant dresses and polished pantsuits) stepped out in New York City wearing a dazzling embellished top with a relaxed pair of high-waisted mom jeans — a noticeable departure from her signature style.
After all, it's not every day that we see Clooney in a sparkly party top paired with vintage-inspired, loose-fitting denim; so we definitely had to do a double take on this outfit. She looked incredible from head to toe, and we have to hand it to her for experimenting with the slightly intimidating mom-jean silhouette.
Her choice of bottoms proved to be a smart one, effortlessly toning down a more revealing top. This fancy-meets-fun ensemble inspired us to follow suit, so we rounded up several pairs of cool cropped jeans that look similar to hers.
Levi's always gets it right, and its iconic Ribcage Straight Ankle style is a best-seller for a reason. We also spotted this ripped option from Macy's, which is a total steal for just $19, a nice break from its (already affordable) original price of $44. Madewell and NYDJ both offer cool cropped bottoms with raw hems that nail the vibe nicely, while this tapered pair from Target features a forgiving paper bag waist detail for all-day comfort.
And finally, Warp and Weft's high-rise, vintage-inspired, straight leg jean is what dreams are made of. This pair flows straight from the thigh for maximum flattery and a medium wash that resembles Clooney's pair perfectly.
Shop more stylish mom jeans below.
