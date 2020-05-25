Alyssa Milano Slams Trolls Who Critiqued Her Crochet Mask with Built-in Filter: 'It's Totally Safe'

"Mask has a filter in it for f---’s sake. A carbon one. My mom makes them," the actress explained on Twitter

Alyssa Milano isn't filtering her disdain for social media trolls who jump to conclusions.

On Saturday, the Insatiable actress, 47, posted a selfie riding in a car along with her husband David Bugliari and their two kids — son Milo Thomas, 8½, and daughter Elizabella Dylan, 5½ — asking her Twitter followers to proudly don their masks.

"Show me your masks! Masks keep people safe and healthy. Show me yours! Ready? Go! #WearAMask," she wrote.

But it wasn't her kids' playfully designed face coverings or her husband's medical mask that drew attention online — it was Milano's off-white crocheted choice that sent commenters buzzing.

Some trolls were quick to point out that the crochet design wouldn't stop sneeze or cough particles from spreading through its holes. Milano explained, however, that there is a carbon filter sewn in to make it effective in slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

"Mask has a filter in it for f---’s sake. A carbon one. My mom makes them. 🙄 #WearAMask," she wrote to one account that called the actress "stupid."

Milano — who also explained that the family was on the way to "get the kids tested for antibodies" — tweeted, "Assh---s, mask has a carbon filter in it. So, yes, it might be crochet but totally safe."

The actress seemed at a loss with the faux controversy, writing: "I don’t even know what to say anymore. Twitter is a dumpster fire," later adding in a tweet that the criticism "really is weird."

Amid the ongoing pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people should wear cloth face coverings when in public and maintaining social distancing measures.

"Cloth face coverings fashioned from household items or made at home from common materials at low cost can be used as an additional, voluntary public health measure," reads CDC guidelines on face coverings.

The experts added that children under 2 and anyone who has issues breathing or is unconscious and unable to remove a mask on their own should not wear face coverings.