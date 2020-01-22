This $24 Crossbody Bag Has a Secret Compartment, and Amazon Shoppers Are Loving It

amazon

Looking for a fashion refresh? You don’t need to spend a fortune overhauling your entire closet just to give it a fresh feel — sometimes, the smallest pieces can make the biggest changes. The best way to breathe new life into your wardrobe is by updating your everyday accessories, like your handbag. That’s where this flapover crossbody bag with multiple compartments comes in!

This cute hands-free bag is one of our favorite new finds of the season. Not only is it under $25, but it’s available in 20 gorgeous colors and comes with a secret feature that Amazon shoppers can’t get enough of. Besides its advertised two spacious compartments, shoppers have discovered that there’s actually a third compartment in the middle that can be utilized for extra storage as well.

“To be honest I was really excited about this purse because of the middle pocket!” one happy customer wrote. “You can’t tell from the product photos that there even is a middle pocket, but it goes the full length of the purse and adds a nice third divider for your things.” More space? We’ll take it!

While most crossbody bags tend to be on the smaller side, this stylish and functional option can actually fit more than just your everyday items. “It’s big enough for a book along with my other essentials, but is not huge and bulky,” another shopper wrote. “It can hold quite a bit before looking full when you close it. I especially love the middle pocket for my wallet and keys, and the zip pocket on the outside back for my phone!”

With more than 1,200 five-star ratings, it comes as no surprise that shoppers have dubbed the Alyssa Double Compartment Large Flapover Crossbody Bag the “perfect everyday purse!” If you’re looking for a stylish and practical way to rejuvenate your day-to-day looks, add this pick to your Amazon shopping cart ASAP.

Buy It! Alyssa Double Compartment Large Flapover Crossbody Bag, $23.95; amazon.com