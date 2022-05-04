The pop duo recorded a remix of their hit single "Like Whoa" in honor of their beauty campaign

Aly & AJ Michalka Call Bobbi Brown Cosmetics Collab 'Nostalgic:' 'It's Been in Our Mom's Kit for Years'

Bootcut jeans and platform shoes aren't the only 2000s trends to make a comeback in 2022. Bobbi Brown Cosmetics just announced the relaunch of the brand's beloved Long-Wear Cream Shadow Sticks and the faces of the campaign will have you busting out your tube tops and butterfly clips.

Aly and AJ Michalka, the sisters behind the mid-aughts Disney pop duo Aly & AJ, say this nostalgic collaboration was meant to be.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We feel very close to the brand because it's been in our mom's makeup kit for years," AJ, 31, tells PEOPLE exclusively.

Celebrate Bobbi Brown Comsetics New Launch with Aly & AJ Credit: Stephen Ringer

To celebrate the upgraded version of the Long-Wear Cream Shadow Sticks (the formula is smoother, easier to blend and lasts up to 24 hours, plus there are 10 new shades), the duo created a remix of their 2000s hit "Like Whoa" that will be used for a TikTok duet campaign, #BBPlaydate.

"Our fans have Bobbi Brown to thank for revitalizing the song," says AJ, who along with Aly, went viral on TikTok thanks to their 2007 anthem "Potential Breakup Song."

"We were laughing because we were able to solo out certain lines that we had sung 14 years ago and [thinking] "this is such a funny choice"... or "why did we OK this one musical section where we're just saying 'whoa'," says Aly, 33, of reimagining "Like Whoa."

Celebrate Bobbi Brown Comsetics New Launch with Aly & AJ Credit: Stephen Ringer

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

In addition to garnering excitement with their latest throwback moment, the two want to empower their fans with the Bobbi Brown campaign.

"I hope that people feel like rockstars when they wear this makeup," AJ says. "The brand exudes a positivity that I believe [we've done] with our music. Adds Aly, "A huge message behind our music is making people feel included, loved on and accepted."

Following the success of their 2021 comeback album, A Touch of the Beat Gets You Up on Your Feet Gets You Out and Then Into the Sun, the two are focusing on releasing new music.

And just as their sound has evolved since the beginning of their career, they've also changed up their beauty look.

"When we were younger, we wore more makeup and glitzier outfits," says Aly. "And now we're more subdued and classic."

The Cow Belle sisters also revealed that they've been doing their own hair and makeup while on tour. "It's a little bit like a ritual for me," says Aly.

Celebrate Bobbi Brown Comsetics New Launch with Aly & AJ Credit: Stephen Ringer

In addition to the Long-Wear Cream Shadow Stick (they love the color "Golden Bronze"), they also use Luxe Defining Lipstick in "Romantic" (which AJ favors for her fair complexion), Pink Glow Highlighting Powder and Skin Concealer Stick (Aly loves the convenient magnetic top).