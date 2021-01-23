These ‘Effortlessly Flattering’ $18 Joggers with Nearly 15,000 Five-Star Ratings Come in Over 100 Colors

After months and months at home, comfy loungewear is probably front and center in your closet right now. But if you only have black and gray sweatpants to choose from, it's time to add in a few pops of color. Luckily, these "buttery soft" joggers come in over 100 shades and cost just $18 on Amazon.
Made from a blend of polyester and spandex, the popular sweatpants have an elastic waistband with a drawstring and pockets on both sides. They've earned nearly 15,000 five-star ratings from customers who call them "soft on the skin" and "effortlessly flattering." They're the kind of pants you can wear for a day at home and for when you need to run errands.
You'll find everything from pastel lavender to dark teal to camo print among the dozens of variations. But if bright colors and patterns aren't your thing, you can shop the joggers in neutral black or heather gray.
"These are so comfortable," a reviewer wrote. "Perfect for 'these unprecedented times' when I'm working from home and not going anywhere. That said, they are cute enough that I would definitely go out in them! Add some ankle boots and a cute denim jacket, and you're set for date night. They are super soft, and the fit is perfect."
A second shopper added, "These are my new favorite lounge pants. I love that they have pockets. They're super soft and hold up well to multiple washes."
We will always support a pair of sweats that lasts, and the range of color choices means these joggers can find their way into all different kinds of wardrobes. Shop the Always Drawstring Jogger Sweatpants on Amazon below.
