The Leggings Brand That’s Been a Celeb Favorite for More Than a Decade Dropped an Epic End-of-Year Sale

Yes, it includes those iconic moto leggings

By Eva Thomas
December 25, 2020 09:00 PM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.
Credit: Getty; MEGA; Splash News Online

Raise your hand if you’re ready to sprint into the new year! We certainly are, and there’s no better way to do so than in Alo Yoga’s move-with-you activewear

Good thing Alo, which has been a celebrity favorite since it launched in 2007, just put out a massive end-of-year sale, allowing you to get nearly all its styles for less than ever before. Yes, those iconic Moto Leggings are included — so it’ll be a happy new year indeed!

The activewear brand has made it into just about every celeb’s wardrobe. Jennifer Garner regularly steps out in its leggings and its comfy faux shearling coats for walks around her Los Angeles neighborhood and grocery trips, Hailey Bieber has rocked the brand’s moto leggings for coffee runs around New York City, and Gigi Hadid usually works the stylish bottoms into her off-duty looks, too.

Best Alo Yoga End of Year Sale Deals

Credit: Alo Yoga

Put simply, Alo is durable enough to handle an intense sweat session, but chic enough to wear for day-to-day outings. And thanks to these end-of-year markdowns, now’s the best time to get its versatile clothes without breaking the bank. With hundreds of styles up to 70 percent off, we’re confident you’ll find a pair of leggings (or two) and a comfy sports bra (or three) to wear beyond just 2021.

The sale runs until December 28, but we’re guessing that most styles won’t stay in stock for that long. So if you want to get your Alo fix, do so sooner rather than later. Standout picks include the aforementioned celeb-loved moto leggings, this cozy jacket, and this super comfy sweatshirt that pairs well with both leggings and jeans.

