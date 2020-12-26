The Leggings Brand That’s Been a Celeb Favorite for More Than a Decade Dropped an Epic End-of-Year Sale
Yes, it includes those iconic moto leggings
Raise your hand if you’re ready to sprint into the new year! We certainly are, and there’s no better way to do so than in Alo Yoga’s move-with-you activewear.
Good thing Alo, which has been a celebrity favorite since it launched in 2007, just put out a massive end-of-year sale, allowing you to get nearly all its styles for less than ever before. Yes, those iconic Moto Leggings are included — so it’ll be a happy new year indeed!
The activewear brand has made it into just about every celeb’s wardrobe. Jennifer Garner regularly steps out in its leggings and its comfy faux shearling coats for walks around her Los Angeles neighborhood and grocery trips, Hailey Bieber has rocked the brand’s moto leggings for coffee runs around New York City, and Gigi Hadid usually works the stylish bottoms into her off-duty looks, too.
Best Alo Yoga End of Year Sale Deals
- Freestyle Sweatshirt, $65 (orig. $108)
- High-Waist Moto Leggings, $80 (orig. $114)
- Duality Reversible Sherpa Jacket, $149 (orig. $248)
- High-Waist Endurance Leggings, $94 (orig. $118)
- Blackcomb Pullover, $97 (orig. $138)
- Togetherness Bra, $43 (orig. $62)
- High-Waist Airlift Capri, $83 (orig. $104)
- Effortless Hoodie, $65 (orig. $108)
Put simply, Alo is durable enough to handle an intense sweat session, but chic enough to wear for day-to-day outings. And thanks to these end-of-year markdowns, now’s the best time to get its versatile clothes without breaking the bank. With hundreds of styles up to 70 percent off, we’re confident you’ll find a pair of leggings (or two) and a comfy sports bra (or three) to wear beyond just 2021.
The sale runs until December 28, but we’re guessing that most styles won’t stay in stock for that long. So if you want to get your Alo fix, do so sooner rather than later. Standout picks include the aforementioned celeb-loved moto leggings, this cozy jacket, and this super comfy sweatshirt that pairs well with both leggings and jeans.
- The Leggings Brand That’s Been a Celeb Favorite for More Than a Decade Dropped an Epic End-of-Year Sale
- This Is the ‘Ultimate Blow Dryer Brush,’ According to a Top Celebrity Hairstylist
- Nordstrom Just Dropped Its Half-Yearly Sale, and Thousands of Styles Are Up to 40% Off
- Two Ways to Wear a Simple Black Jumpsuit This Holiday Season