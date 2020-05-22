Gigi Hadid, Kylie Jenner, and More Stars Shop This Yoga Brand for Leggings — and It’s Having a Huge Sale
Score up to 50 percent off at Alo Yoga this weekend
So many stars have worn Alo Yoga gear, it’s probably easier to count the ones who haven’t. The yoga brand has been the comfy quarantine outfit go-to for Bachelor alums like Hannah Brown, Cassie Randolph, Hannah Ann Sluss, and Becca Kufrin. Kylie Jenner recently posted photos on her Instagram Stories wearing the Wild Thing Bra and 7/8 High-Waist Airbrush Legging. Its running list of famous fans also include Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Victoria Justice, Ashley Benson, Julianne Hough, and Cindy Crawford.
Clearly, there’s a reason we need Alo Yoga in our drawers. If you want to see what all the hype is about, the leggings brand celebrities swear by is offering up to 50 percent off hundreds of leggings, sports bras, tanks, shorts, and more. Yes, we’re serious! There are 300+ styles on sale, but we picked out 12 of our favorite styles; they include these super soft high-waisted leggings that have been worn by Brown for $22 off and this vintage wash scoop-neck sports bra for under $50. There are also select sizes left in the celeb-favorite Alo Yoga Moto leggings for $66 (originally $100) in three different colors.
Since leggings have basically become our new uniform as we continue to stay inside (miss you, regular pants), now’s a good time to stock up. We don’t know when this deal ends, so scroll down to shop our favorite Alo Yoga sale styles.
Alo Yoga Leggings on Sale
- Alo Yoga Moto Legging, $66 (orig. $110)
- Alo Yoga High-Waist Coast Legging, $54 (orig. $108)
- Alo Yoga High-Waist Alosoft Sheila Legging, $90 (orig. $112)
- Alo Yoga High-Waist Endurance Legging, $94 (orig. $118)
Alo Yoga Bras on Sale
- Alo Yoga Washed Vivid Bra, $43 (orig. $62)
- Alo Yoga Arch Crop Tank, $46 (orig. $58)
- Alo Yoga Alosoft Lounge Bra, $46 (orig. $58)
- Alo Yoga Trackie Bra, $58 (orig. $72)
Alo Yoga Apparel on Sale
- Alo Yoga Dimension Hoodie, $110 (orig. $138)
- Alo Yoga Washed Avenue Sweatpants, $102 (orig. $128)
- Alo Yoga Advanced Long Sleeve Top, $102 (orig. $128)
- Alo Yoga Reflective Meditate Short, $90 (orig. $180)
