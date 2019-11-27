Taylor Swift, Hailey Bieber, and Tons of Other Celebs’ Favorite Leggings Are on Sale Ahead of Black Friday

Image zoom Splash; Getty; Splash; Startraks

If there’s one thing should always keep in your closet, it’s a good pair of leggings. With literally hundreds of leggings options on the market, it can be difficult to figure out which ones are actually worth shelling out the money for. But when we notice celebrities wearing the same pairs of leggings on repeat, we suddenly know what to buy.

Alo Yoga leggings have been worn by practically everyone in Hollywood by now. In fact, stars have been stanning the workout label so hard for so long that whenever they’re spotted wearing leggings, there’s a very good chance they’re from Alo Yoga. And more often than not, they’re the brand’s Moto leggings.

The celebrity of leggings have seen on the likes of Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Victoria Justice, and Ashley Benson. Alo Yoga says that Kylie Jenner, Julianne Hough, and Cindy Crawford also own and love their Motos. They’ve notably become the single pair of leggings celebs swear by — and it’s easy to see why they’re so adored: They look just as great as they perform in the studio.

Made with a four-way stretch fabric, the leggings are designed to move with you, so it’s essentially like you’re wearing another skin. And thanks to their moto-inspired quilted stitching, matte shine fabric, and mesh detailing, they look super cool but feel insanely comfy. While the Moto leggings come in a variety of colors, black seems to be the most popular choice among celebs.

If you’re dying to get your hands on a pair, we have great news: Alo Yoga Moto leggings are on sale on Amazon ahead of Black Friday. They usually go for $114, but for a limited time, you can get them for only $80! Our suggestion? Grab a few pairs so you can wear them everywhere (we know celebs do!) while you can still get them this cheap.

Buy It! Alo Yoga Women’s High Waisted Moto Leggings, $79.80 (orig. $114); amazon.com