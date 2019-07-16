The One Pair of Leggings Celebs Swear by Are on Sale During Prime Day — but Only for 6 Hours

Image zoom Splash; Getty; Splash; Startraks

Leggings lovers, rejoice — Amazon Prime Day has unbelievable deals on dozens of leggings! There are so many seriously discounted options to choose from, but the pair that we’re most excited to snag on sale are Alo Yoga’s Moto Leggings. If you haven’t already heard all the hype around these leggings, let us catch you up to speed.

Alo Yoga Moto Leggings have been worn by practically every A-lister in Hollywood — they’re essentially like the celebrity of leggings brands. Its impressive star-studded list includes Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Kylie Jenner, Julianne Hough, Cindy Crawford, Victoria Justice, Ashley Benson, and so many more — the list goes on and on. And there’s a reason everyone is so obsessed with them. They have that on-trend, moto-inspired quilt stitching that makes them look as cool as they are comfortable. With Alo Yoga’s four-way stretch fabric, they’re designed to move with you while you work out, which means you can wear them to the gym just as easily as you can for a night out.

Buy It! Alo Yoga Women’s Moto Legging in Black, $58.80–$89.06 (orig. $110); amazon.com

Celebs are most often spotted in the black Moto leggings, and have demonstrated how they can be styled in many different ways. Pair them with a cute cropped T-shirt and sneakers like Swift for a more relaxed look or with an oversized blazer, lace-up boots, and cat-eye sunnies like Hadid to exude that boss babe style.

On a normal day, these celeb faves cost $110, but on Prime Day, members can snag these uber popular leggings for up to 50 percent off — but only for the next six hours. To see this deal of the day, you’ll need to select a color and a size. (Note: Prices vary based on the color and size.)

There’s never been a better time to get yourself a pair of celeb-approved leggings. Hurry and shop them before this amazing deal ends (or before they sell out)!

Buy It! Alo Yoga Women’s Moto Legging in Navy, $59.47–$76.97 (orig. $110); amazon.com

Buy It! Alo Yoga Women’s Moto Legging in White, $46.20–$59.47 (orig. $110); amazon.com

Buy It! Alo Yoga Women’s Moto Legging in Heather Grey, $64.01–$77 (orig. $110); amazon.com