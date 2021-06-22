Hollywood's Coolest Sculpting Leggings Are Cheaper Now Than They Were on Black Friday

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

There are regular leggings, and then there are cool leggings, and any pair you scoop up from celeb-loved brand Alo Yoga is undoubtedly the latter. Practically every supermodel and celeb owns at least one cool style from the activewear brand, but the most-loved (and coolest) of all has to be the Moto Leggings, which happen to be cheaper than they've been in months right now thanks to Amazon Prime Day.

Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid, Ashley Benson, Victoria Justice - these are just some of the Hollywood stars who own Alo's moto leggings, which are marked down to just $68 for Prime members. They've garnered such an avid celeb following because the moto style is incredibly flattering, made from a super soft and sculpting fabric that lifts and supports in all the right places.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Alo Yoga Women's High Waist Moto Legging Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Alo Yoga High-Waist Moto Leggings, $67.99 (orig. $114); amazon.com

Though they're certainly compressive (those moto panels have a contouring effect), they still offer plenty of stretch for workouts and everyday wear. The odor-resistant fabric also wicks moisture. Bonus: There's a smoothing panel if you prefer to go commando in leggings.

The moto leggings usually cost $114, certainly not pocket change for a pair of workout pants. But today, during the last day of Prime Day, you can grab Hollywood's beloved sculpting leggings for up to 40 percent off - the biggest discount we've seen on them in months (yes, even bigger than during Black Friday and Cyber Monday).

Sign up for a Prime account if you don't have one yet and scoop up a pair of these undeniably cool Alo Yoga leggings that you can wear anywhere.

Alo Yoga Women's High Waist Moto Legging Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Alo Yoga High-Waist Moto Leggings, $80.30 (orig. $114); amazon.com

Shop More Amazon Prime Day 2021 Deals: