Hailey Baldwin, Gigi Hadid, and Sarah Hyland Are Obsessed with These Yoga Leggings—Here’s Where to Get Them

If you’ve been rigorously searching the Internet for the best yoga leggings to wear to the studio, or for a pair of the most comfortable leggings to lounge around the house in, look no further. Hailey Baldwin, Gigi Hadid, Sarah Hyland, and more of our favorite celebrities found the perfect ones for any occasion from one of the most stylish yoga clothing and accessories brands, Alo Yoga. Lucky for us, and anyone else who is an avid Nordstrom shopper, you can buy over 100 super cute Alo styles at Nordstrom.

Despite the sweltering temperatures this summer, the 21-year-old model was spotted getting cozy with her new fiancé, Justin Bieber, in the same pair of Alo Airbrush Tech Lift High Waist Leggings on three different occasions. In the celeb world, wearing something repeatedly is pretty rare—so for Baldwin to wear them out three different times must mean she’s crazy about them.

As mentioned above, Hailey Baldwin isn’t the only celeb obsessed with these leggings. It turns out, tons of other celebs including Chrissy Teigen and Jenna Dewan love them, too! So, it’s safe to say we’ll be adding a pair (or two!) to our closets ASAP.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best leggings from the L.A. brand. Keep scrolling if you’re in the market for a new pair of high waisted leggings, or even a pair of business professional leggings you can wear to the office.

Best High Waist Leggings: Alo Airbrush Tech Lift High Waist Legging

Nobody likes it when their leggings dig into their hips. Invest in a pair that has a second-skin fit that falls above your waistline, like the Alo Airbrush Tech Lift High Waist Leggings that Hailey Baldwin is obsessed with. This pair features an extra-wide waistband that can be worn high or folded over, providing maximum comfort for your next workout (or Netflix and chill sesh).

Best Workout Leggings with Mesh: Alo Coast Capris

Let your legs breathe a little by pulling on a pair of leggings with mesh paneling, like the Alo Coast Capris seen on Sarah Hyland. The mesh inserts have a dual purpose: to flatter your figure and offer breathability.

Best Lattice Side Leggings: Alo Interlace Leggings

Transition from the studio to the street with Chrissy Teigen’s favorite lattice Alo Interlace Leggings. These contemporary leggings will keep everything in when you’re in downward dog and look chic paired with booties for a night out on the town.

Best Lounge Leggings: Alo Vapor High Waist Leggings

Whether you’re headed to the gym or planning to lay low on your couch, Jenna Dewan’s cozy, knit Alo Vapor High Waist Leggings are perfect for everyday wear. The super soft fabric is stretchy, allowing it to sculpt your figure in all the right places.

Best Leggings for Work: Alo High Waist Airbrush Midi Leggings

If you’re planning to hit up the gym after work, and don’t want to bring an extra pair of pants to the office, wear these chafe-preventing Alo High Waist Airbrush Midi Leggings. For a relaxed work attire (hello, casual Fridays!), pair them with a jean jacket and black boots like Gigi Hadid. You can even style it with a longer tee or blouse, to help keep the outfit professional. After work, just trade the boots for a pair of the model’s favorite Reebok Classic Leather sneakers before your sweat sesh.

