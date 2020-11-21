The Leggings Brand Hollywood Has Loved for More Than 10 Years Just Dropped a Massive Early Black Friday Sale
Jennifer Garner, Kaia Gerber, and Lucy Hale are loyal fans
Think about what from your wardrobe has gotten the most mileage this year. We’re willing to bet a comfy pair of leggings lands high — if not at the very top — of the list. Lots of love means lots of wear and tear, though, so it’s lucky for you that Alo Yoga just dropped an early Black Friday sale.
The leggings landscape is limitless, which is both a blessing and a pain in the butt for shoppers. But when Alo Yoga launched back in 2007, it clearly struck a chord with people looking for flattering, practical, and stylish leggings. After all, it didn’t become one of Hollywood’s favorite activewear brands for nothing. The label now boasts an ever-growing celeb fan base that includes Jennifer Garner, Kaia Gerber, Lucy Hale, and Rebel Wilson, who recently wore the best-selling Airbrush Leggings.
During Alo Yoga’s early Black Friday sale, which runs through Monday, shoppers can score up to 70 percent off everything on the site (yes, everything) with the code EARLYACCESS20 at checkout. With hundreds of leggings, sports bras, and cozy jackets to pick from, we get it if you’re feeling overwhelmed by options. That’s why we took it upon ourselves to highlight the iconic pieces included in this jaw-droppingly good sale.
Best Alo Yoga Early Black Friday Deals
- Alo Yoga ⅞ High-Waist Airbrush Leggings, $62.40 (orig. $78)
- Alo Yoga Slit Bra, $46.40 (orig. $58)
- Alo Yoga High Waist Moto Leggings, $91.20 (orig. $114)
- Alo Yoga Foxy Sherpa Jacket, $150.40 (orig. $188)
- Alo Yoga High-Waist Biker Shorts, $44.80 (orig. $56)
- Alo Yoga Flurry Sherpa Jacket, $142.40 (oirg. $178)
- Alo Yoga Shanti Half Zip Sherpa, $77.60 (orig. $138)
- Alo Yoga Wellness Bra, $49.60 (orig. $62)
- Alo Yoga Micro Waffle Sierra Short Sleeve Top, $49.60 (orig. $62)
You can never go wrong with the celeb-loved Airbrush Leggings. The move-with-you bottoms are made from a stretchy, sculpting, odor-resistant, and moisture-wicking fabric, and they don’t have any side seams for an ultra-smooth fit. Other must-buys include this gorgeous Slit Bra that seamlessly doubles as a crop top, and this fluffy teddy jacket that's similar to the style Garner has worn before.
If you want to get a head start on Black Friday shopping, we suggest checking out Alo Yoga’s early Black Friday sale stat. Shop our picks above, which include celeb-loved items like the Airbrush Leggings that lift and sculpt and the Foxy Sherpa Jacket that’ll keep you warm and cozy all season long.
