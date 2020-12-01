The Celeb-Loved Leggings That Fit Like a Second Skin Are Still on Sale for a Few More Hours
Get them for less while you can
Celebs step out in their leggings just as frequently as you do. And though there are plenty of activewear brands in their closets, none has received quite as much love as Alo Yoga. The label has been behind some memorable celeb street-style moments, and if you spot sculpting moto leggings like the ones Hailey Baldwin wears or a pair with a glossy shine like the style Rebel Wilson recently rocked, they’re most likely from Alo.
If you’re trying to freshen up your workout collection — or if you simply want to emulate some of Hollywood’s most stylish stars — you’re in luck, because Alo’s Cyber Week sale has been extended for one more day.
Best Alo Yoga Cyber Week Deals
- Alo Yoga Moto Leggings, $50 (orig. $110)
- Alo Yoga ⅞ High Waist Airlift Leggings, $60 (orig. $114)
- Alo Yoga Alosoft Lounge Bra, $40 (orig. $58)
- Alo Yoga Effortless Hoodie, $60 (orig. $108)
- Alo Yoga Clarity Long Sleeve Top, $50 (orig. $88)
- Alo Yoga Lavish Bra, $40 (orig. $54)
With savings up to 70 percent, Alo Yoga’s Cyber Week sale shouldn’t be missed. In fact, we’ve rarely seen its leggings go for this cheap — or its sports bras, jackets, and tees, for that matter. There’s this pair of Airlift leggings that promise a second-skin fit for nearly half-off (they’re so lightweight, but have some serious sculpting powers), and this comfy hoodie that’s perfect for a sweat session or a chill day at home for nearly $50 less than its original price.
Whatever activewear you’re hoping to score on sale, Alo Yoga probably has it. But don’t wait: This is actually the last day to score the celeb-loved brand at major markdowns.
