These Alo Yoga Leggings and Workout Tops Are Casually on Sale Right Now

Hurry, these celeb-approved pieces keep selling out

By Claudia Fisher
August 27, 2019 05:47 PM
As an e-commerce editor who prowls the internet all day, I’m rarely surprised by the products and prices I spot. Today, however, as I did my daily rounds of retailers like Nordstrom and Amazon, I noticed the mega-popular (and pricey) exercise clothing brand Alo Yoga had very cool styles of tops, bras, and leggings … ON SALE.

What confused me is that no one else is shouting this exciting style news into cyberspace for the good of humankind. So, allow me to be that hero. *Cue trumpet fanfare music*

Hear ye, hear ye, below are your chances to get up to 65 percent off stylish hoodies, sleek and supportive sports bras, and flattering high-waisted leggings from the cult-favorite brand that celebs like Taylor Swift, Kylie Jenner, and Gigi Hadid (among other A-listers) are often seen wearing.

Whether you’re getting back into the gym after a summer of frozen margs and waffle fries or perfecting your athleisure options for the winter ahead, Nordstom, Amazon, and Nordstrom Rack’s selection of marked down Alo Yoga pieces will help you craft the wardrobe you need — plus, you’ll even find some sale prices on Alo Yoga’s site. Scroll for the biggest activewear discounts and shop these celebrity-approved pieces fast before everyone else catches on.

Buy It! Airbrush Tech Lift High Waist Leggings in Dusted Plum, $78 (orig. $118); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Edge Crop Hoodie, $70.80 (orig. $118); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Trail Hooded Zip Crop Jacket, $138 (orig. $148); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Sunny Strappy Bra, from $26.97 (orig. $54); amazon.com

Buy It! Entwine Legging, from $88.51 (orig. $118); amazon.com

Buy It! Moto Legging, from $66 (orig. $110); amazon.com

Buy It! Sport Short Sleeve Top, $20 (orig. $62); aloyoga.com

Buy It! Epic High Waist Leggings, $48.73 (orig $128); nordstromrack.com

Buy It! Sheila High Waist Leggings, $54.97 (orig. $112); nordstromrack.com

Buy It! Siren Long Sleeve Crop Top, $39.97 (orig. $74); nordstromrack.com

