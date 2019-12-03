These Celeb-Loved Moto Leggings Are Marked Down to $43 on Amazon — but Only Until Midnight

Image zoom Splash; Getty; Splash; Startraks

Move over, basic black leggings: There’s a new pair that’s destined to become your go-to, and you can thank stars like Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid, and Cindy Crawford for discovering them in time for this massive Cyber Monday sale.

These moto leggings from celeb-loved brand Alo are comfortable enough to work out in, chic enough to wear outside the gym, and — here’s the best part — up to 61 percent off in honor of Cyber Monday. Amazon marked down the versatile leggings to start at just $43, but this one-day deal will be over soon.

Buy It! Alo Yoga Women’s Moto Leggings, $42.99–$77 (orig. $65.54–$110); amazon.com

Shoppers can get the marked-down leggings in three colors (navy, anthracite, and black), all of which feature contrasting matte, glossy, and mesh panels, plus sleek moto-esque lines. Designed with a moisture-wicking fabric, a flattering fit, and a touch of stretchy Spandex, the leggings have unsurprisingly developed a massive following.

Fans of the brands can also save on other Alo leggings styles, including the Airbrush leggings (now $54.60), the ⅞ Lounge leggings (now $66), and the high-waisted Dash leggings (now $89.41) — but just like the Moto style, these deals will be over soon. Stock up before the prices go back up so that you can run errands, work out, and hang out with friends in Alo leggings, just like the stars do. We have a feeling you’ll be a fellow fan in no time.

