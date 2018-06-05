Almost 20 Years Later, These Sex and the City Heels Are Still in Style

The best way to celebrate? By shopping, of course.

Alexis Bennett
June 05, 2018 12:38 PM
<p>June 6th will mark 20 years since the first episode of <a href="https://people.com/tag/sex-and-the-city/" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><em>Sex and the City</em></a> debuted. Yes, it&#8217;s been two decades since the world fell in love with the witty script, relatable characters, and, most importantly, the stylish outfits. We&#8217;re still trying to figure out how Carrie Bradshaw, played by <a href="https://people.com/tag/sarah-jessica-parker/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Sarah Jessica Parker</a>, ran around in a pink tutu and stilettos on the busy streets of Manhattan.</p> <p>The remarkable thing about the show is its lasting appeal, from the storylines to the fashion choices. To celebrate its anniversary, we&#8217;ve rounded up the shoe moments that are still relevant today. Plus, we&#8217;ve shopped out the styles so you can get your Carrie Bradshaw on, too.</p>
Sex and the City Heels We Still Love

NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 21: Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Kim Cattrall and Cynthia Nixon On Location for "Sex and the City: The Movie on Park Avenue, New York, New York September 21 2007 (Photo by Bobby Bank/WireImage)
<p>As Carrie has said, &#8220;You can take my <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=568290.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=5462&amp;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.neimanmarcus.com%252FFendi-Baguette-Whipstitch-Leather-Shoulder-Bag%252Fprod212220465%252Fp.prod%253Ficid%253D%2526searchType%253DMAIN%2526rte%253D%25252Fsearch.jsp%25253Ffrom%25253DbrSearch%252526request_type%25253Dsearch%252526search_type%25253Dkeyword%252526q%25253Dfendi%252BBaguette%252BWhipstitch%252BLeather%252BShoulder%252BBag%2526eItemId%253Dprod212220465%2526cmCat%253Dsearch%2526tc%253D2%2526currentItemCount%253D2%2526q%253Dfendi%252BBaguette%252BWhipstitch%252BLeather%252BShoulder%252BBag%2526searchURL%253D%252Fsearch.jsp%25253Ffrom%25253DbrSearch%252526start%25253D0%252526rows%25253D120%252526q%25253Dfendi%252BBaguette%252BWhipstitch%252BLeather%252BShoulder%252BBag%252526l%25253Dfendi%252BBaguette%252BWhipstitch%252BLeather%252BShoulder%252BBag%252526request_type%25253Dsearch%252526search_type%25253Dkeyword&amp;u1=POSYNISFASSATCKP" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Fendi baguette</a>, you can take my ring and watch, but you can&#8217;t take my Manolo Blahniks.&#8221; You can still grab a pair of the timeless mules she so cherished ($895; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=568290.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=5462&amp;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.neimanmarcus.com%252FManolo-Blahnik-Hangisi-Satin-Mule-Flat%252Fprod199510412%252Fp.prod%253Ficid%253D%2526searchType%253DMAIN%2526rte%253D%25252Fsearch.jsp%25253Ffrom%25253DbrSearch%252526request_type%25253Dsearch%252526search_type%25253Dkeyword%252526q%25253D%252BManolo%252BBlahnik%252BHangisi%252BSatin%252BMule%252BFlat%2526eItemId%253Dprod199510412%2526cmCat%253Dsearch%2526tc%253D1%2526currentItemCount%253D1%2526q%253D%252BManolo%252BBlahnik%252BHangisi%252BSatin%252BMule%252BFlat%2526searchURL%253D%252Fsearch.jsp%25253Ffrom%25253DbrSearch%252526start%25253D0%252526rows%25253D120%252526q%25253D%252BManolo%252BBlahnik%252BHangisi%252BSatin%252BMule%252BFlat%252526l%25253D%252BManolo%252BBlahnik%252BHangisi%252BSatin%252BMule%252BFlat%252526request_type%25253Dsearch%252526search_type%25253Dkeyword&amp;u1=POSYNISFASSATCKP" target="_blank" rel="noopener">neimanmarcus.com</a>). Looking to make the ultimate statement? Invest in the classic pump ($995; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=568290.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=5462&amp;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.neimanmarcus.com%252FManolo-Blahnik-Hangisi-70mm-Pump%252Fprod208670175%252Fp.prod%253FeVar4%253DRR_NullSearch%2526RST%253DSolrSearchToView&amp;u1=POSYNISFASSATCKP" target="_blank" rel="noopener">neimanmarcus.com</a>) from the <em>Sex and the City</em> movie. You can also pick up a modernized version, now available in slide ($945; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=568290.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=5462&amp;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.neimanmarcus.com%252FManolo-Blahnik-Martamod-Crystal-Buckle-Slide-Sandal%252Fprod208780086%252Fp.prod%253Ficid%253D%2526searchType%253DMAIN%2526rte%253D%25252Fsearch.jsp%25253Ffrom%25253DbrSearch%252526request_type%25253Dsearch%252526search_type%25253Dkeyword%252526q%25253D%252BManolo%252BBlahnik%252BMartamod%252BCrystal-Buckle%252BSlide%252BSandal%2526eItemId%253Dprod208780086%2526cmCat%253Dsearch%2526tc%253D1%2526currentItemCount%253D1%2526q%253D%252BManolo%252BBlahnik%252BMartamod%252BCrystal-Buckle%252BSlide%252BSandal%2526searchURL%253D%252Fsearch.jsp%25253Ffrom%25253DbrSearch%252526start%25253D0%252526rows%25253D120%252526q%25253D%252BManolo%252BBlahnik%252BMartamod%252BCrystal-Buckle%252BSlide%252BSandal%252526l%25253D%252BManolo%252BBlahnik%252BMartamod%252BCrystal-Buckle%252BSlide%252BSandal%252526request_type%25253Dsearch%252526search_type%25253Dkeyword&amp;u1=POSYNISFASSATCKP" target="_blank" rel="noopener">neimanmarcus.com</a>), sandal ($1,095; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=568290.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=5462&amp;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.neimanmarcus.com%252FManolo-Blahnik-Sturlushangi-Satin-Slide-Sandal%252Fprod199430211%252Fp.prod%253Ficid%253D%2526searchType%253DMAIN%2526rte%253D%25252Fsearch.jsp%25253Ffrom%25253DbrSearch%252526request_type%25253Dsearch%252526search_type%25253Dkeyword%252526q%25253D%252BManolo%252BBlahnik%252BSturlushangi%252BSatin%252BSlide%252BSandal%2526eItemId%253Dprod199430211%2526cmCat%253Dsearch%2526tc%253D1%2526currentItemCount%253D1%2526q%253D%252BManolo%252BBlahnik%252BSturlushangi%252BSatin%252BSlide%252BSandal%2526searchURL%253D%252Fsearch.jsp%25253Ffrom%25253DbrSearch%252526start%25253D0%252526rows%25253D120%252526q%25253D%252BManolo%252BBlahnik%252BSturlushangi%252BSatin%252BSlide%252BSandal%252526l%25253D%252BManolo%252BBlahnik%252BSturlushangi%252BSatin%252BSlide%252BSandal%252526request_type%25253Dsearch%252526search_type%25253Dkeyword&amp;u1=POSYNISFASSATCKP" target="_blank" rel="noopener">neimanmarcus.com</a>), and flat ($955; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=568290.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=5462&amp;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.neimanmarcus.com%252FManolo-Blahnik-Hangisi-Crystal-Buckle-Satin-Flat%252Fprod199510527%252Fp.prod%253FeVar4%253DRR_NullSearch%2526RST%253DSolrSearchToView&amp;u1=POSYNISFASSATCKP" target="_blank" rel="noopener">neimanmarcus.com</a>) variations.</p>
Crystal-Embellished Heels

Tom Kingston/Getty Images
<p>Nothing came between Carrie and her fashion choices&mdash;not a lack of funds, not inclement weather, and definitely not the dirty sidewalks of New York City (even when the choice in question was a crisp, white pump). Here, she&#8217;s in another Manolo Blahnik pair ($625; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=390098.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=8157&amp;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fs%252Fmanolo-blahnik-bb-pointy-toe-pump-women%252F3209276%253Forigin%253Dkeywordsearch-personalizedsort%2526color%253Dmagenta&amp;u1=POSYNISFASSATCKP" target="_blank" rel="noopener">nordstrom.com</a>) in an 2001 episode. In 2018, we&#8217;re still in love with the contrast the clean color adds to any outfit.</p>
White Pumps

Tom Kingston/Getty Images
<p>Carrie recognized the power of sparkly accessories, and Parker still wears glittery heels to make casual outfits come to life. You definitely won&#8217;t regret investing in a sparkling pair&mdash;like the Christian Louboutin heels ($775; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=531417.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=6893&amp;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fproduct%2F988274%3FresType%3Dsingle%2526keywords%3DChristian%2520Louboutin%2520So%2520Kate%2520120%2520sequined%2520canvas%2520pumps%2526enableAjaxRequest%3Dfalse&amp;u1=POSYNISFASSATCKP" target="_blank" rel="noopener">net-a-porter.com</a>) pictured here.</p>
Glitter Heels

Philip Ramey Photography, LLC/Getty Images
<p>It&#8217;s not always about sky-high stilettos. Carrie kept things laid back, but still chic, in a pair of pink Dr. Scholl&#8217;s wooden slides. The Urban Outfitters and Dr. Scholl&#8217;s collaboration ($78; <a href="https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/shop/dr-scholls-x-uo-original-sandal?category=SEARCHRESULTS&amp;color=010" target="_blank" rel="noopener">urbanoutfitters.com</a>) has a similar style.</p>
Chunky Sandals

Bill Davila/Getty Images
<p>If you thought the naked shoe trend was a new thing, think again. Carrie showed us how pretty the see-through look could be with an open-toe design. Steal her vintage look with this affordable find ($60; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=390098.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=8157&amp;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fs%252Fleith-cloud-jelly-slide-sandal-women%252F4880009%253Forigin%253Dkeywordsearch-personalizedsort%2526color%253Dclear&amp;u1=POSYNISFASSATCKP" target="_blank" rel="noopener">nordstrom.com</a>)</p>
Clear Heels

Getty Images
