Allyson Felix Arrives at Her First Met Gala in Fendi Ballgown Adorned with 240,000 Ostrich Feathers

Allyson Felix's 2021 Met Gala appearance comes after she launched her own shoe brand, Saysh, earlier this year

The most decorated U.S. Olympic track and field athlete is here!

Allyson Felix has arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala, trading in her running spikes for a pair of heels. Representing Athleta with Simone Biles and Gap Inc. CEO Sonia Sygnal, she arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a Fendi Couture ballgown from the Fall/Winter 2021 collection.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

She oozed glamour in the pastel blue high neck number with a peekaboo cutout, adorned with 240,000 ostrich feathers and crystal beads, designed by Artistic Director Kim Jones.

On behalf of Felix and Biles, Athleta donated $50,000 to The Power of She Fund, supporting women and girls in their limitless potential. "Athleta has been alongside me as I've entered the fashion space, first with my two capsule collections in partnership with them and most recently as I launched Saysh, my own shoe line," Felix said in a statement. "Tonight is such a big moment for fashion and I'm grateful and excited to be here with a partner that supports unconditionally."

It's been a big year for Felix. In August, she competed in what she has said was the final race of her Olympic career, the 4x400m women's relay. She and teammates Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad and Athing Mu won gold — Felix's 11th Olympic medal, further solidifying her as the most decorated female in U.S. track and field history one day after securing her 10th medal, the initial history-making accomplishment.

American track and field sprinter Allyson Felix attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. Credit: John Shearer/WireImage

Felix, 35, has said it was a battle returning to the Olympic stage and that she had critics who said she'd never be able to perform at an elite level again after welcoming daughter Camryn, now 2, in 2018.

"I had to go through challenges in the fight," she told reporters after the race at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium. "I'm absolutely where I'm supposed to be. You know, sometimes I think you just have to fight through and I think it's unfortunate. It's not just me. And I think that that's the biggest thing."

She is now the oldest American female gold medalist in track and field as well as the oldest American gold medalist, male or female, in a track event. In addition, she has become the second-oldest female gold medalist in a track event regardless of nation.

RELATED VIDEO: Look Back at Some of the Best Looks from the Met Gala Years Past

Tonight's sighting wouldn't be the first time Felix has made waves in the fashion industry, after releasing her own shoe brand, Saysh, earlier this year. (She raced in the Tokyo Games in her own cleats.)

Be sure to check out all of PEOPLE's Met Gala coverage to get the latest news on fashion's biggest night.

She was pushed to start Saysh after her 2019 split from Nike. Felix and the sporting giant ended their partnership after Felix gave birth and had to undergo an emergency cesarean section at 32 weeks because of severe preeclampsia that put her and Camryn's life in jeopardy. Felix claimed that Nike had been pressuring her to return to training as quickly as possible after her pregnancy and offered her a salary that was 70 percent less than her previous compensation.