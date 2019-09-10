Actress Ally Maki Takes Us Inside Her First NYFW Experience in This Exclusive Photo Diary

Fueling Up
“Good morning! It’s my first ever Fashion Week and I’m so beyond excited!! Multiple lattes are a must this whole trip,” the actress says as she preps for the Alice + Olivia and 3.1 Phillip Lim shows.
Must-Haves
“Beauty essentials for the day from my incredible New York makeup artist Mariko Hirano. 💋”
Lights, Camera, Action!
“My view.”
Snack Stash
“Sour Patch Kids for breakfast? Only at Fashion Week. I hide these little guys in my clutch just in case I experience a mid-show energy crash.”
Major Hair Moment
“What did I do before this look? To my amazing New York hairstylist Eric Williams- I’m hiding this ponytail in my luggage! 😛”
Dream Team
“My iconic stylist has arrived! Zadrian Smith gets to WORK and he doesn’t stop. Hardest worker in the game. I adore him and his VISION beyond.”
Mane Attration
“My braid dreams are coming alive!!!!!”
Day Dreaming
“Our driver Alex is awesome and lets me nap in between shows. We’re currently parked right outside the Alice + Olivia venue getting three more seconds of z’s in. Where are those Sour Patch Kids??
All Hands on Deck
“A glam and lewk change in between shows is a VIBE.”
Walk This Way
“We made it,” she says while entering the 3.1 Phillip Lim show. “Now just don’t trip.”
Selfie Session
“Backstage at Phillip Lim taking selfies with my one of my ultimate faves, designer Prabal Gurung and the crew. Love how these designers support each other — it’s so beautiful!”