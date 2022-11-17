Lifestyle Style Allison Janney, 62, Wears Sheer Sequin Dress at Premiere of 'The People We Hate at the Wedding' The timeless actress, 62, wore a sheer shimmering gown at the event, featuring latticed cut-outs along the arms and a high neck By Scott Huver and Marisa Sullivan Marisa Sullivan Instagram Twitter Digital News Writer People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 17, 2022 09:38 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock Allison Janney brought out the glam at the Los Angeles premiere of The People We Hate at the Wedding Wednesday. The age-defying actress, 62, wore a sheer, sequin Naeem Khan gown at the event, featuring latticed cut-outs along the arms and a high neck — an ensemble she teamed with strappy black heels, a Tyler Ellis clutch and a sleek bob haircut. This isn't the first time the I, Tonya star has boldly revealed her figure, as she posed last year in a red-hot, off-the-shoulder one-piece — complete with red high heels — for InStyle magazine. In her latest movie, the Oscar-winner plays Donna, the mother-in-law to co-star Kristen Bell. The Amazon Prime comedy revolves around a highly dysfunctional family trying to get it together for an overseas wedding in London and also stars Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Ben Platt and Annie Murphy. Speaking to PEOPLE on the red carpet, Janney revealed that she was especially thrilled to showcase her physical comedy in the project — and that the opening scene is going down as a career highlight. "It's one of my favorite that I've gotten to do in any movie," the Oscar-winner tells PEOPLE. "You know everything about this character in this first moment that I have. It's a lot of fun." Allison Janney, 58, Poses in Red-Hot Swimsuit and Declares Mr. Right 'Has to Find Me' Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock Allison Janney Says She Doesn't Regret Not Getting Married or Having Kids: 'I Think I'll Be Just Fine' "All of us come to London for my [on-screen] daughter's marriage and we come off looking like the ugly Americans, unfortunately," she adds, while adding that she considered wearing an "I am from Canada shirt" off-camera to show her national heritage. "We behave very badly," she continues about the actors in the movie. "Well, I don't. Well, yes I did, actually. Okay, we all behave badly in this movie!" Despite this bad behavior, Kristen Bell is "one of the nicest people in Hollywood," says Janney about her co-star. "She's so easy to fall in love with." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. While she's never married in real-life herself, love is also something that Janner is interested in finding — although it has to be on her terms. "I really am at this time in my life getting to know who I am and what I want," she said last year during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. "So I'd love to eventually find someone to share my life with, but if it doesn't happen, I think I'll be just fine." The People We Hate at the Wedding is available Nov. 18 to stream on Amazon Video.