Allison Janney, 62, Wears Sheer Sequin Dress at Premiere of 'The People We Hate at the Wedding'

The timeless actress, 62, wore a sheer shimmering gown at the event, featuring latticed cut-outs along the arms and a high neck

By Scott Huver
and
Published on November 17, 2022 09:38 AM
Allison Janney Amazon Studios 'The People We Hate at the Wedding' World Premiere
Photo: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock

Allison Janney brought out the glam at the Los Angeles premiere of The People We Hate at the Wedding Wednesday.

The age-defying actress, 62, wore a sheer, sequin Naeem Khan gown at the event, featuring latticed cut-outs along the arms and a high neck — an ensemble she teamed with strappy black heels, a Tyler Ellis clutch and a sleek bob haircut.

This isn't the first time the I, Tonya star has boldly revealed her figure, as she posed last year in a red-hot, off-the-shoulder one-piece — complete with red high heels — for InStyle magazine.

In her latest movie, the Oscar-winner plays Donna, the mother-in-law to co-star Kristen Bell. The Amazon Prime comedy revolves around a highly dysfunctional family trying to get it together for an overseas wedding in London and also stars Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Ben Platt and Annie Murphy.

Speaking to PEOPLE on the red carpet, Janney revealed that she was especially thrilled to showcase her physical comedy in the project — and that the opening scene is going down as a career highlight.

"It's one of my favorite that I've gotten to do in any movie," the Oscar-winner tells PEOPLE. "You know everything about this character in this first moment that I have. It's a lot of fun."

Allison Janney Amazon Studios 'The People We Hate at the Wedding' World Premiere
Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock

"All of us come to London for my [on-screen] daughter's marriage and we come off looking like the ugly Americans, unfortunately," she adds, while adding that she considered wearing an "I am from Canada shirt" off-camera to show her national heritage.

"We behave very badly," she continues about the actors in the movie. "Well, I don't. Well, yes I did, actually. Okay, we all behave badly in this movie!"

Despite this bad behavior, Kristen Bell is "one of the nicest people in Hollywood," says Janney about her co-star. "She's so easy to fall in love with."

While she's never married in real-life herself, love is also something that Janner is interested in finding — although it has to be on her terms.

"I really am at this time in my life getting to know who I am and what I want," she said last year during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. "So I'd love to eventually find someone to share my life with, but if it doesn't happen, I think I'll be just fine."

The People We Hate at the Wedding is available Nov. 18 to stream on Amazon Video.

