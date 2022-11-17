Allison Janney, 62, Wears Sheer Sequin Dress at Premiere of 'The People We Hate at the Wedding'

Allison Janney brought out the glam at the Los Angeles premiere of The People We Hate at the Wedding Wednesday.

The age-defying actress, 62, wore a sheer, sequin Naeem Khan gown at the event, featuring latticed cut-outs along the arms and a high neck — an ensemble she teamed with strappy black heels, a Tyler Ellis clutch and a sleek bob haircut.

This isn't the first time the I, Tonya star has boldly revealed her figure, as she posed last year in a red-hot, off-the-shoulder one-piece — complete with red high heels — for InStyle magazine.

In her latest movie, the Oscar-winner plays Donna, the mother-in-law to co-star Kristen Bell. The Amazon Prime comedy revolves around a highly dysfunctional family trying to get it together for an overseas wedding in London and also stars Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Ben Platt and Annie Murphy.

Speaking to PEOPLE on the red carpet, Janney revealed that she was especially thrilled to showcase her physical comedy in the project — and that the opening scene is going down as a career highlight.

"It's one of my favorite that I've gotten to do in any movie," the Oscar-winner tells PEOPLE. "You know everything about this character in this first moment that I have. It's a lot of fun."

Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock

"All of us come to London for my [on-screen] daughter's marriage and we come off looking like the ugly Americans, unfortunately," she adds, while adding that she considered wearing an "I am from Canada shirt" off-camera to show her national heritage.

"We behave very badly," she continues about the actors in the movie. "Well, I don't. Well, yes I did, actually. Okay, we all behave badly in this movie!"

Despite this bad behavior, Kristen Bell is "one of the nicest people in Hollywood," says Janney about her co-star. "She's so easy to fall in love with."

While she's never married in real-life herself, love is also something that Janner is interested in finding — although it has to be on her terms.

"I really am at this time in my life getting to know who I am and what I want," she said last year during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. "So I'd love to eventually find someone to share my life with, but if it doesn't happen, I think I'll be just fine."

The People We Hate at the Wedding is available Nov. 18 to stream on Amazon Video.