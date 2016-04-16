Leave it to a Dancing With the Stars pro to take a big leap — metaphorically, that is — just weeks after having her second baby! The dancer, who welcomed son Maddox March 27, revealed another big life change this week: A short, choppy and wavy new “lob!”

Image zoom



Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Courtesy Allison Holker

Get push notifications with news, features and more.



The star, who first unveiled her cut on Glamour, tells PeopleStyle that she was more than ready to ditch her famously long, curly locks. “I needed a change,” she says. “I have never had short hair and my mother, my husband and my hairstylist have always said that short hair would suit me very well. So I decided to take a risk. And it truly was a great decision.”

The husband in question: Stephen “tWitch” Boss, her fellow pro dancer, who she says encouraged her to embrace the scissors. “tWitch loves my hair this style! He always wanted to see it this way, and well, he has good taste because he was right!” she says, adding that she also was enamored of the style from the minute one.

“I loved it, from the moment I saw it. As a woman I used to think I had to have long, full, wavy hair to feel gorgeous and womanly. But I feel so much stronger and more confident with this hair. I’m not relying on my hair to say I’m a woman. I am a woman.”

RELATED VIDEO: Allison Holker on her DWTS ‘Pirates’ Performance



To achieve the look, Holker showed hairstylist Kennedy Van Dyke a “gorgeous” photo of Sarah Hyland at the Emmys; shortly thereafter, her famously long locks had hit the floor. But Holker has no regrets. “I feel more myself. It fits my personality; I’m spontaneous, bubbly, cheerful, and fun,” she says. And even better? It requires less maintenance: “It’s so easy to style! Just a little texture builder spray (by Matrix), shake it out and I’m ready to go. [Plus], since I have had this haircut, I use less contour on my face. This style shapes my face better and naturally brings out my features.”

But as much as she’s loving her big beauty change, it’s that other major life change that’s really rocking her world at the moment. “Maddox smiles every time I kiss his cheek, And it absolutely melts my heart,” she says. “Maddox has brought such a special light out of me that I didn’t even know I had.”

Are you loving the cut?!