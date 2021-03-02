The Sustainable Sneakers Hollywood Moms Love Just Got a Cozy Makeover

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

It has been five years since Allbirds released its first sustainable sneaker, the Wool Runner. In those few short years, its machine-washable shoes have garnered the attention of customers and celebrities alike, particularly from Hollywood moms like Jennifer Garner, Mila Kunis, Blake Lively, Hilary Duff, Amy Adams, and Cindy Crawford. At this point, it's safe to say the Wool Runners are practically as famous as the feet wearing them.

While the company now has an entire portfolio of eco-friendly kicks, and more recently, a line of clothing, its Wool Runners remain its most popular style. And to celebrate its fifth birthday, Allbirds gave its best-selling sneaker a super cozy makeover. Let us introduce you to the Wool Runner Fluffs, a shoe that pays "tribute to the very sheep that make it all possible" to create its sustainable products, according to the brand's website.

With a shearling-like exterior made from supremely soft ZQ merino wool, they're basically a fluffier version of the original sneaker. They come with all of the signature Allbirds features, like a contoured SweatFoam Brazilian sugarcane midsole, a castor bean oil insert for added cushioning, and laces made from 100 percent recycled polyester. For a festive touch, the tongue tabs are decorated with a birthday cake design. Plus, they are completely carbon neutral, like all Allbirds shoes thanks to its sustainable practices and materials.

The Wool Runner Fluffs are available in men's and women's sizes in natural white and cost $95 a pair. But they are limited edition, meaning once they're sold out, they're gone for good. Given the success of previous Allbirds launches, it's likely they won't be in stock for much longer.

