The Comfy Sneaker Brand Hollywood Moms Love Just Dropped a Stylish New Shoe

Of all the sneakers that exist in the world, few are more popular than Allbirds. The eco-friendly brand is best known for its Wool Runner sneaker that practically every celebrity mom owns, including Jennifer Garner, Mila Kunis, Hilary Duff, Kristen Bell, Blake Lively, and Cindy Crawford. It’s safe to say the shoes are almost as famous as the people wearing them. And now, the brand behind the It shoe of Hollywood has released a new style that’s sure to be just as popular. Introducing: The Wool Piper.

Using the brand’s signature merino wool, the retro-inspired silhouette eschews highly polluting leather that other sneakers are often made from. Instead, each pair features a contoured sole made from Brazilian sugarcane, along with an odor-reducing cushioned insole that’s crafted from castor bean oil and merino wool. By combining all these natural materials and the brand’s sustainable practices, the Wool Piper is a carbon-neutral shoe (like all other Allbirds sneakers).

Its classic rounded toe and low-top design are both simple and versatile, making the Wool Piper an easy go-to for everyday wear. What’s more, the super soft merino wool is breathable and moisture-wicking, so they’re naturally breezy for long walks. The unisex sneaker is available in sizes for both men and women in five different colors and retails for $95.

If you want to get a stylish pair of sustainable kicks that you can feel good about wearing, you’ll want to hurry, because sizes are already starting to sell out. Keep scrolling to shop your favorite pair of Allbirds Wool Pipers!

