Allbirds Just Launched Cooling Underwear and Comfy Bralettes (and They’re Already Selling Out)

When Allbirds entered the footwear landscape in 2014, its comfortable, eco-friendly sneakers became an instant hit (especially among Hollywood moms). While the company is best known for its shoes, Allbirds continues to push boundaries by crafting other kinds of sustainable products. Enter: The Trino Undies collection, the newest addition.

It features a bralette, thong, shortie, and brief for women along with a boxer brief for men, all made from the brand’s signature Trino material. In case you’re not familiar, the fabric combines cooling, breathable eucalyptus tree fibers with soft merino wool. Allbirds introduced the material last year in its various socks styles. And with a few tweaks, they’ve developed the perfect recipe for its intimates, resulting in silky-smooth undergarments that are moisture-wicking and minimize odor.

By crafting its pieces with all these renewable materials and using sustainable practices, the undies collection is completely carbon neutral (like all Allbirds products). Pieces in the collection are available in an assortment of colors and retail for as little as $16 for the thong to $30 for the scoop-neck bralette. Sizes range from XS to XXXL for the women’s underwear and XS to XL for the bralette. Men’s boxer briefs are available in sizes S to XL.

If you want to feel au naturel with intimates made straight from nature, you’ll move quickly because sizes are already selling out. Scroll down to shop the new Allbirds Trino Undies before they’re gone.

