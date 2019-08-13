This Celeb-Loved Shoe Brand Just Launched the Comfiest Socks

Image zoom

When it comes to Hollywood, there’s one shoe brand that seems to have celebrities completely starstruck. Allbirds shoes have taken over Tinseltown and are showing no signs of slowing down. Seen on the likes of celebrities such as Hilary Duff, Cindy Crawford, Jennifer Garner, Mika Kunis, and many more, the eco-friendly shoe brand has become a go-to for stars on the go.

Since launching in 2014, Allbirds has continued to push the boundaries of eco-friendly fashion to create its ultra-popular, comfortable, and stylish sneakers. By using natural materials such as merino wool sourced from New Zealand, recycled water bottles, castor bean oil, recycled cardboard, and most recently, tree fiber, Allbirds shoes are not only comfortable, but they’re doing good for the environment, too.

The celeb-loved brand offers a ton of cool styles, including super-soft running shoes, chic ballet-style flats, easy-to-wear slip-ons, trendy high-top sneakers, and its most recent addition — socks! While Allbirds shoes can be worn without them, many customers don’t want to wear their sneakers barefoot, making the newly launched Trino Socks the perfect next step for the brand.

Image zoom

The Allbirds Trino Socks are made from wool and trees for the ultimate eco-friendly style and range in price from $12 to $16. They’re also available in six colorways and three styles (the no-show Trino Hiders, the ankle-high Trino Quarters, and the mid-calf Trino Tubers), so no matter how you like to rock your socks, Allbirds has a pair for you.

Scroll down to shop the brand new Allbirds Trino Socks, available now.

Image zoom

Buy It! Allbirds Trino Hiders, $12; allbirds.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Allbirds Trino Quarters, $14; allbirds.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Allbirds Trino Tubers, $16; allbirds.com