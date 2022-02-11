This Hollywood Mom-Loved Sneaker Brand Never Has Sales, but One of Its Best-Sellers Is 20% Off Right Now
Allbirds shoes have become some of the most popular around the internet and Hollywood since the brand's inception in 2016. The company is known for its eco-friendly, machine-washable sneakers that are adored by customers and celebrities alike, which is why it's rare to ever find a pair on sale — until now, that is.
For a limited time, Allbirds is offering 20 percent off its Tree Dashers in every single color. There's no promo code necessary to get the discount, so just add a pair to your cart to score the running shoe for under $100. This is the first time we've ever seen a pair of Allbirds go on sale, so you'll definitely want to take advantage while you can.
Though the brand's Wool Runners are by far the most popular among Hollywood moms, the Tree Dashers have racked up quite the list of famous fans since their release two years ago. The style has been spotted on a slew of stars, including Kate Hudson, Camila Cabello, Mila Kunis, and Eva Longoria.
Crafted from the brand's signature sustainable elements (completely free of plastics like many running sneakers on the market), the Tree Dasher is super comfortable and breathable. Its key components include a eucalyptus-based knit upper that's lightweight and flexible, a sugarcane midsole that provides stability and energy return, and a merino wool heel lining for support. Plus, the shoe has thicker, geometric-like outsoles that help to control the foot's natural movement in action.
With an overall 4.8 rating from more than 2,220 customers, the Tree Dashers are one of Allbirds' best-selling styles. Though the sneakers are specially designed for running, many customers have commented that they're a good walking shoe thanks to the cushioned arch support. Healthcare workers, nurses, and even pilates instructors who work on their feet all day are among the many impressed with their comfort. Several have said their feet no longer hurt after shifts thanks to the shoes.
Like we said before, it's extremely rare to find a pair of Allbirds shoes on sale. So it makes sense that sizes are already selling out quickly. We don't know when this deal ends, so our advice? Run, don't walk to whatever device you can buy a pair of Allbirds Tree Dashers while they're discounted.
Buy It! Allbirds Tree Dashers in Geyser, $99 (orig. $125); allbirds.com
Buy It! Allbirds Tree Dashers in Thunder, $99 (orig. $125); allbirds.com
Buy It! Allbirds Tree Dashers in Quartz, $99 (orig. $125); allbirds.com
Buy It! Allbirds Tree Dashers in Lyra, $99 (orig. $125); allbirds.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Here's the Styling Secret to Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian's Curve-Hugging Looks
- This Hollywood Mom-Loved Sneaker Brand Never Has Sales, but One of Its Best-Sellers Is 20% Off Right Now
- The Spanx Loungewear That Oprah Said 'Feels Like a Hug' Is Finally Back in Stock
- Even Snobby Sleepers Are Replacing Their Goose-Down Pillows with This Now-$27 Set from Amazon