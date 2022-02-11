This Hollywood Mom-Loved Sneaker Brand Never Has Sales, but One of Its Best-Sellers Is 20% Off Right Now

With an overall 4.8 rating from more than 2,220 customers, the Tree Dashers are one of Allbirds' best-selling styles. Though the sneakers are specially designed for running, many customers have commented that they're a good walking shoe thanks to the cushioned arch support. Healthcare workers, nurses, and even pilates instructors who work on their feet all day are among the many impressed with their comfort. Several have said their feet no longer hurt after shifts thanks to the shoes.