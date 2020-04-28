The Brand Behind the Comfy Sneakers Hollywood Moms Love Just Dropped a Running Shoe

Image zoom Allbirds

Runners, make room in your sneakers rotation. Allbirds just launched a shoe specifically designed for running — and it’s going to be a game-changer. Let us introduce you to the Tree Dasher, the newest and first-ever performance style in the cult-favorite footwear brand’s lineup.

In case you’re unfamiliar, Allbirds is the eco-friendly label that makes machine-washable comfy sneakers Hollywood moms love to wear everywhere; Kristen Bell, Hilary Duff, Blake Lively, Jennifer Garner, Mila Kunis, Amy Adams, and Cindy Crawford are just a few of the famous moms who have been spotted in a pair of Allbirds. And we have a feeling they’re going to want in on its newest style, too.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Unlike most running shoes on the market, which are composed of plastics, the Tree Dashers are completely crafted from sustainable materials, following the Allbirds mantra to “create better things in a better way.” The sneaker features some of the brand’s signature elements that make it super comfortable and breathable — like a eucalyptus-based knit upper that’s lightweight and flexible, a sugarcane midsole that provides stability, and a merino wool heel lining for foot support — but has been engineered with a newly designed base for serious performance. Its thicker, flared outsole provides increased control of the foot’s natural side-to-side movement when running.

RELATED: Kristen Bell Worked Out in the Comfy Sneakers Practically Every Celeb Owns

Image zoom Allbirds

When you purchase a pair of the Allbirds Tree Dashers, you can run knowing you’re wearing a shoe with a carbon-neutral footprint. According to the brand, the Dasher sneaker has the potential to actually suck more carbon out of the atmosphere than its production emits.

And if you’re questioning whether or not it’s actually a game-changing running shoe, Allbirds already has the track record to prove it. More than 50 amaetur and pro athletes have put the Tree Dashes to the test for the past year, collectively running thousands of miles to ensure the shoe’s flexibility and natural cushioning is up to par for runners of all levels.

The Tree Dashers are available in four different colors in both men and women’s sizes, including half sizes for the first time in the brand’s history. You can snag a pair for $125, a fair price for a carbon-neutral running shoe.

Given the brand’s popularity among the stars (and the rest of the world), they’re likely to sell out quickly. Scroll down to shop the Tree Dashers before your next run!

Image zoom Allbirds

Buy It! Allbirds Tree Dashers in Geyser, $125; allbirds.com

Image zoom Allbirds

Buy It! Allbirds Tree Dashers in Thunder, $125; allbirds.com

Image zoom Allbirds

Buy It! Allbirds Tree Dashers in Flame, $125; allbirds.com

Image zoom Allbirds

Buy It! Allbirds Tree Dashers in Cyclone, $125; allbirds.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. And check out PEOPLE's Coupons page for even more discounts.